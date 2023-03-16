Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked by axe-wielding man in California gym

[Source]

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked and held hostage by a man with an axe and a knife at a gym in California.

In a video of the incident, the male attacker, who was wearing a blue hoodie, can be seen clutching the arm of the 36-year-old actor along with a tomahawk in the same hand at the Planet Fitness gym at 3685 Grand Oaks in Corona on Thursday.

The assailant brandishes a knife in his left hand as he yells at the actor and the people in the gym.

“Please, respect us. Give me water. I need water! You want to take advantage of me!” he says before ​​turning his back to Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal, who appears to be covered in blood, remains calm.

As the attacker turns his attention away from the actor, Dhaliwal tackles the man to the ground, while other witnesses immediately rush in to subdue the attacker.

“Stop resisting!” the men yell at the assailant.

Dhaliwal, who suffered several injuries on his arms and torso, was taken to the hospital.

Images of Dhaliwal in the hospital show stitches on his head, neck, arm and chest. He was also photographed with several bandages on his wounds.

Dhaliwal, who was a former model, is known for his role in the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster “Jodhaa Akbar.” He has also appeared in Indian TV shows and Hollywood films.

The attacker has been detained by the police, according to The Indian Express.

The incident remains under investigation.

It is currently unclear what led to the attack. Police have not yet revealed a motive.