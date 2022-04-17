Punches fly as cash register theft turns violent at Dollar Tree store

A woman allegedly punched a store employee while trying to steal a cash register at a Dollar Tree store in South-Central El Paso last week, police said.

The unsolved attempted robbery is Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s Crime of the Week.

Punches flew during the robbery attempt at 9:10 p.m. on April 11 at the Dollar Tree at 5640 Alameda Ave., a half block east of Fox Plaza, Crime Stoppers reported.

Security cameras recorded an unidentified woman who allegedly punched a store employee while trying to steal a cash register on April 11 from a Dollar Tree store near Fox Plaza in South-Central El Paso.

An unidentified woman was looking at items near the checkout counters before attempting to open a cash register, Crime Stoppers said. The woman then grabbed the register and tried to run out of the store with it.

A female store employee was punched while attempting to the stop the thief as another person grabbed the woman by her shirt, police said. The would-be thief fled without the cash register and was last seen heading toward Fox Plaza.

A security camera image shows a store worker taking a right punch to the head when a theft turned violent on April 11 at the Dollar Tree at 5640 Alameda Ave. near Fox Plaza.

Anyone with any information on the robbery suspect may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

