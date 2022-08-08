Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian Was 89 – The Hamden Journal

David McCullough, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winning historian whose biographies gave character and compelling narratives to some of America’s most revered figures, has died. He was 89.

His daughter, Dorie Lawson, confirmed his death to The New York Times.

Two of McCullough’s most famous works, presidential biographies of Harry Truman in 1992 and John Adams in 2001, not only won Pulitzer Prizes but were turned into TV miniseries. His gift for storytelling translated into that of a narrator of documentaries like Ken Burns’ Civil War.

More to come.