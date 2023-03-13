Puerto Rico throws combined perfect game vs. Israel, the first in World Baseball Classic history

Puerto Rico’s José De León matched a WBC record with his 10 strikeouts against Israel on Monday night. (Sam Navarro/USA Today)

They only needed eight innings to do it, too.

Puerto Rico threw a combined perfect game, the first in World Baseball Classic history, while beating Israel 10-0 in their Pool D game at LoanDepot Park. Puerto Rico used three pitchers after José De León matched a WBC record in his start, and the team ended the game after hitting the mercy rule in the eighth inning off of a Kiké Hernández walk-off single.

De León threw 10 strkeouts through almost six innings to get the night started. That matched Puerto Rico’s strikeout record and matched the record for most strikeouts in a World Baseball Classic game. He hit his first round pitch count limit with two outs left in the fifth inning.

While that was going on, Puerto Rico had no issue at the plate. They jumped up to a 6-0 lead after the first two innings off of doubles from Javier Báez, Eddie Rosario andHernández, as well as a triple from Emmanuel Rivera. They then pushed it to a nine-run game in the fifth after Francisco Lindor hit a three-run triple deep into right field.

After pulling De León late in the fifth inning, Puerto Rico turned to Yacksel Rios, Edwin Diaz and Duane Underwood to get through eight innings clean. That set up Hernández’s final single of the night, which hit the run rule and ended the game an inning early.

Puerto Rico now sits 2-1 in Pool D, just half of a game behind Venezuela. They are set to play again on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic, who sits at 1-1 ahead of their game with Israel on Tuesday night.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.