Public Storage Makes $11 Billion Bid for Rival. It’s Big Deal to Start 2023.

Public Storage



a company that owns and operates self-storage units, made an unsolicited offer to buy smaller rival



Life Storage



in what would be one of the biggest acquisition deals of 2023 so far.

Public Storage (ticker: PSA) published a letter on its website that it sent to Life Storage’s (LSI) management on Sunday detailing its all-stock proposal, worth about $129 a share. Life Storage shares closed Friday at $110.58. The offer is a 19% premium on Life Storage’s 20-day weighted trading average.