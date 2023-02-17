Public counting on Dame Time to win the 3-Point Contest

It’s easy to lose yourself in a Damian Lillard rabbit hole on YouTube. In fact, it’s one of the few excuses accepted by judges when you miss a court date. “Your honor, I sat down to watch a 41-second clip of Lillard’s 2019 playoff buzzer-beater over Paul George and everything after that is a blur.”

BetMGM bettors are getting lost in that Dame sauce this NBA All-Star weekend as more than a third of the money wagered on the three-point contest is riding on Lillard to take home the trophy (+425).

Dame Time or nah?

Lillard ranks 73rd in three-point percentage this season (37.2%) and fifth among the eight-man field he’ll be competing against. Only last-minute replacement Julius Randle is shooting a lower percentage on wide-open treys than Lillard’s 40.2%.

For the same +425 price, you can take Buddy Hield, the sole participant who’s won this contest. Hield edged out Devin Booker three seasons ago for the trophy and leads this field in three-point percentage (42.6%) and wide-open three-point percentage (48.4%).

Damian Lillard ranks 73rd in three-point shooting percentage this season. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Saturday night’s lineup is stocked with enough flamethrowers to fill Rick Dalton’s shed, so it’s tough to find the value in Lillard. Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, and Lauri Markkanen are all shooting better than 44.6% on wide-open threes this year. Tyrese Haliburton (43.1%) and Kevin Huerter (42.2%) aren’t too far behind.

Here’s a full list of the odds for all the sharpshooters, plus Randle:

Damian Lillard +425 (37.2% 3pt, 40.2% wide-open 3pt)

Buddy Hield +425 (42.6% 3pt, 48.4% wide-open 3pt)

Kevin Huerter +500 (39.2% 3pt, 42.2% wide-open 3pt)

Jayson Tatum +550 (35.7% 3pt, 44.7% wide-open 3pt)

Tyler Herro +550 (36.9% 3pt, 44.8% wide-open 3pt)

Lauri Markkanen +650 (41.3% 3pt, 45.3% wide-open 3pt)

Tyrese Haliburton +650 (39.9% 3pt, 43.1% wide-open 3pt)

Julius Randle +800 (33.8% 3pt, 35.3% wide-open 3pt)

Stats provided by Basketball Reference and nba.com.