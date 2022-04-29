Psychosexual’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

Netflix announced today that Joel Kim Booster’s stand-up special Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual will debut on the streamer on June 21st.

Booster’s first Netflix special was filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, in a uniquely crafted three-set act. In it, he discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older—also getting into his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Doron Max Hagay directed Psychosexual and exec produced it alongside Booster, Zack Freedman, Tony Hernandez, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Brooke Posch.

Booster is an actor and the comedian currently in the midst of the biggest year of his career. He also wrote, exec produced and stars in the Hulu Original Fire Island, which debuts on the service in the U.S. on June 3rd. That film from directed Andrew Ahn (Spa Night) is billed as a modern-day rom-com, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, which follows two best friends who set out to have a legendary, weeklong summer vacation, with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends. Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho also star.

Also coming up for Booster is the Apple TV+ comedy series Loot, premiering June 24th, in which he’s set to star alongside Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon and more.