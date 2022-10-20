Psychological Thriller ‘The Eye’ Starring Shruti Haasan & Mark Rowley Starts Production  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on the psychological thriller The Eye, starring Shruti Haasan (Salaar) and Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) from Fingerprint Content.

Daphne Schmon directs the flick from a screenplay by Emily Carlton. Set in 1980, the pic is billed as a dark psychological thriller. The story centers on a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes. Upon learning the true nature of what may have claimed his life, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

The cast is rounded out by Sarika Thakur (Baar Baar Dekho), Anna Savva (The Durrells), Linda Marlowe (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), and Christos Stergioglou (Dogtooth).

Greek production company Argonauts Productions is a co-producer on the project alongside Fingerprint. Shooting stars in Athens and Corfu later this month.

Fingerprint also announced that it is partnering with sustainability consultancy Greenshoot to deliver a two-year program to knowledge-share with the Greek screen industries on sustainable development and best practice.

Producer Melanie Dicks said: “Kicking our slate off with an exciting debut feature for Daphne Schmon and Emily Carlton, The Eye is the culmination of four years of collaboration, an ambitious and hugely exciting period piece. We have an incredible team, with a strong stakeholder and production group. It’s an extraordinary project to launch with.”

Argonauts Productions was founded in 2003 by producer Panos Papahadzis. Over the years, the company has produced over 50 feature films, international co-productions, and TV series.

Fingerprint Content was launched with the goal of committing to sustainable production practices from script to screen. Former US Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is a founding partner and advisor.