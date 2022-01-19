Psychiatrist on Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik: ‘You cannot trust him’

A psychiatrist who has observed Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011, says Breivik still has “narcissistic traits” and is no less capable of committing acts of violence. Breivik is seeking an early release from prison.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.