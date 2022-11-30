PSTG Stock Climbs After Third-Quarter Results

Pure Storage (PSTG) reported third-quarter results late Wednesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. PSTG stock rose.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 31 cents a share on revenue of $676 million. Analysts expected Pure Storage to report earnings of 25 cents a share on revenue of $672 million.

PSTG stock climbed 1.8% to 29.70 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $810 million, slightly below estimates of $813 million.

Pure Storage makes high-speed storage systems for businesses and cloud computing using all-flash chip technology.

“Through solid execution, we delivered strong financial results in Q3 by growing revenue 20% and increasing our operating profits,” Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler said in a written statement with the earnings release.

