PSG want Rashford, Man Utd miss on De Jong but close on Rabiot, Man City eye Arsenal star

Marcus Rashford says he is refreshed and refocused for the upcoming season after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign

Marcus Rashford is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. The Independent reported that Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives. However, PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United meanwhile are trying to bring in a holding midfielder and are close to signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. Director John Murtough is in Turin today to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is known to be a tough negotiator.

Elsewhere Man City are continuing their exhaustive search for a left-back, and a surprising name on the shortlist is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, according to 90min – perhaps they should have kept Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Marcus Rashford in shock talks with PSG

Man City in for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney

Man Utd edging closer to signing Adrien Rabiot as club director in Turin for meeting with his mother/agent

Tomori signing new deal with AC Milan

09:07 , Luke Baker

Fikayo Tomori looks set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, as the Italian giants lock up the England defender for the long term.

The 24-year-old centre-back has impressed in Milan and, according to multiple reports, will ink a deal that runs until June 2027. Negotiations have been ongoing since June after Tomori helped the Rossoneri to a first Serie A title for 11 years last season and the ex-Chelsea star will now commit himself to the club for the foreseeable future.

(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest in for Emerson Palmieri and Remo Freuler

08:59 , Luke Baker

Nottingham Forest have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in this transfer window but their business seems far from finished.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are on the verge of completing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler. The 30-year-old Swiss midfielder is in England to dot the i’s and cross the t’s and could be announced today. The fee is around £7.6m plus add-ons, with a three-year contract being signed.

In other Forest-Atalanta news, the Italian side may rival Steve Cooper’s men for the signature of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The 28-year-old wing-back has been frozen out by the Blues by the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Brighton and The Standard are reporting that Atalanta are pursuing the Italian in addition to Forest.

Aubameyang set to snub Chelsea move

08:50 , Luke Baker

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League but is apparently very happy in Spain and unlikely to head back to England.

Spanish outlet Sport reports the ex-Arsenal skipper would prefer to stay at Barca amid interest from Chelsea, who have lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

Sport also say that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has put pressure on new owner Todd Boehly to make a good offer for the Gabon international – who Tuchel worked with at Borussia Dortmund – but Barca are more minded to sell Memphis Depay in terms of their attacking players.

(AP)

Man City also have interest in Lodi

08:36 , Luke Baker

In their search for a left-back, it’s not only Kieran Tierney that Arsenal are considering, as Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi is also said to be on their shortlist.

The Telegraph reports City are considering the 24-year-old Lodi, but the Brazil international is expected to also attract strong interest elsewhere after impressing during his three seasons at the Metropolitano.

As a reminder, City have agreed a deal for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but the 21-year-old isn’t thought to be immediately ready for the Premier League and may head out on loan.

(PA Wire)

Man Utd in Turin for Rabiot negotiations

08:27 , Luke Baker

Manchester United are still trying to bring in a holding midfielder and are close to signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

Director John Murtough is in Turin today to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is known to be a tough negotiator.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal with Juve is said to already be in place but Murtough will need to convince the Frenchman to come to Old Trafford and agree personal terms.

Tierney to Man City?

08:19 , Luke Baker

Could Arsenal and Manchester City be engaging in a swap of left-backs this summer?

Rumours are going round that the reigning Premier League champions are plotting a late swoop to sign Gunners defender Kieran Tierney following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to the Emirates Stadium.

City have agreed an £11m deal to sign 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but are still in the market for another, more experienced left-sided full-back who can instantly contribute.

Zinchenko moved to north London for £32m last month and according to The Daily Mirror and 90min, City could turn to Tierney, a proven Premier League left-back, rather than other players with little to no experience of playing in England.

(PA Wire)

Man Utd ‘offered’ chance to sign Morata

08:11 , Luke Baker

Manchester United remain on the hunt for a striker who would be happy with a place on the bench and offer a different option to current forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

Martial is injured and Ronaldo is not yet match-fit after missing most of preseason because of a family issue forcing boss Erik ten Hag to start Christian Eriksen as a False No.9 for the opening-day defeat to Brighton.

Sources have told ESPN that United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The 29-year-old has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus.

(Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s agents hold preliminary talks with PSG

08:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

We start with Marcus Rashford, who is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. Various reports have revealed Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives.

However Sky reports PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future (Getty Images)

Thursday 11 August 2022 20:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona all summer and last week manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

Silva, who said he has an “honest” relationship with the club, has not ruled out a move but admits City will not let him leave unless they receive an acceptable offer.

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:45 , Michael Jones

Jesse Marsch believes his record in America shows that Leeds United don’t need to abandon their high-energy blueprint to win in the British heatwave.

Leeds’ pressing game relies on intensity and, under first Marcelo Bielsa and then Marsch, they made the most sprints in the Premier League last season.

But the American is confident their style of play can work against Southampton on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, and he took heart from New York Red Bulls’ winning habit in extreme heat during his time in charge.

Harvey Elliott signs new five-year Liverpool contract

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have rewarded Harvey Elliott with a new deal to keep him at Anfield until 2027, even though he had four years remaining on his previous deal.

It is the third contract Elliott has signed with Liverpool in just over three years, after joining from Fulham in 2019 and then getting an extended deal 13 months ago.

But a pay rise reflects their policy of giving improved and long-term contracts to players who they have impressed and who they want to tie down.

Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool contract

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:15 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a “grown adult”.

The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sterling revealed his £47.5million Chelsea switch revolved around his refusal to accept limited playing time at Manchester City approaching the peak of his career.

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are confident they have beaten Manchester United to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but they still need to persuade the Netherlands international to leave Spain, according to the Times.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to stay with the LaLiga club – but if he is forced to move the paper says he is thought to prefer the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Blues.

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:45 , Michael Jones

It took just seconds for Leah Williamson to make the switch. From creating history by becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament, her head immediately turned to the future while everyone else was losing theirs at Wembley.

“The legacy of this team is winning and this is the start of the journey,” Williamson repeated. It crystalised in a moment just what the Lionesses were playing for and what they had achieved when Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time crossed the line.

A week has now passed since England’s victory over Germany, watched by the biggest crowd in the history of the European Championships and the 17 million that tuned in from around the country.

There have been celebrations in Trafalgar Square, sunglasses hiding hungover eyes to make this squad all the more endearing, congratulations from the Queen and heroic homecomings. Giddy on the success, England announced a friendly against the United States at Wembley in early October. Demand for the match saw the ticketing website crash and it was sold out in 24 hours.

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Sergio Gomez after agreeing a fee of €13m (£11m) plus add-ons with Anderlecht for the left-back.

Gomez is set to undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year contract at the Etihad.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a development player by City and though he could stay in Manchester this season, he is expected to be loaned out to a City Football Group affiliate.

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:15 , Michael Jones

It was day two of Project Restart in the Premier League. As grounds were emptied, belts were tightened. Or most of them, anyway. Chelsea took advantage of others’ inability to spend, turning to the bank of Roman.

They activated Timo Werner’s release clause at RB Leipzig. It was a time when deploying Roman Abramovich’s funds seemed more of a legitimate ploy. And, as budgets were frozen amid uncertainty elsewhere, Chelsea stole a march on the European elite by snapping up the Bundesliga’s two most coveted young talents.

A seemingly Real Madrid-bound Kai Havertz was redirected to Stamford Bridge. Werner, who had long looked headed for Liverpool, joined his compatriot in London.

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:00 , Michael Jones

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer.

Croatia international Vlasic made 31 appearances for the Hammers in their 2021-22 campaign after joining the Premier League club from CSKA Moscow last summer.

He scored one goal, in a 4-1 win at Watford in December.

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:50 , Michael Jones

Morocco have fired coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the World Cup.

The announcement by the Moroccan football federation on Thursday ends months of speculation over the fate of the Franco-Bosnian coach, who has now suffered the extraordinary feat of being fired three times by national teams after they qualified for World Cup finals.

“Given the differences and divergent visions between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and national coach Vahid Halilhodzic on the best way to prepare the national football team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the two parties decided to separate,” the federation said in a statement.

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:37 , Michael Jones

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not aware of any fresh bids from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana.

The centre-half has been subject to two offers from the London club, which were both rejected, but nothing new has arrived ahead of this weekend’s visit to Arsenal.

Rodgers is insistent that the club are not looking to sell the highly-rated 21-year-old but said it was natural they would consider any more offers that might arrive.

Palace sign Balmer

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:22 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Larne FC defender Kofi Balmer.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club – understood to be one year, with a two-year option and will initially join the club’s academy.

Depay waiting on Barcelona

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:15 , Michael Jones

Memphis Depay is still waiting on Barcelona to terminate his contract so that he can move away from the club this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano Depay won’t be moving to any Turkish club – despite interest – and is favoured to make the trip over to Juventus on a two-year deal.

Bayern keeping tabs on Nkunku

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:06 , Michael Jones

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and manager Julian Nagelsmann admire RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and are keeping tabs on the forward ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The French forward is expected to leave Leipzig after this season to take the next step in his career. Nkunku had already attracted a lot of interest from top clubs in Europe this summer, but he decided to stay at Leipzig for one more year.

He managed to win the Bundesliga player of the season award after scoring 20 goals in the league and excels in wide areas as well as the centre-forward position.

Sport1 also confirms that Bayern will move for Nkunku if one of their forwards end up leaving the club.

United to wait on Garner’s future

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:59 , Michael Jones

Manchester United will decide on the future of James Garner once the Adrien Rabiot deal is resolved one way or the other.

Nottingham Forest remain interested in Garner and have kept an eye on his situation all summer. The 21-year-old had an impressive loan spell at the City Ground last season.

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:50 , Michael Jones

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker is confident “aggressive” Argentina defender Marcos Senesi can help keep his squad on the front foot in their battle for Premier League survival.

Senesi completed his switch from Dutch club Feyenoord in a reported £12.6million deal earlier this week and could be in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s trip to champions Manchester City.

The 25-year-old is the fifth summer recruit to bolster Parker’s options and the centre-half will offer some extra defensive options, with midfielder Jefferson Lerma having been deployed in a makeshift back three for the win over Aston Villa.

Rabiot prepared to stay at Juventus

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:42 , Michael Jones

Reports in Italy suggest Adrien Rabiot is reluctant to join Manchester United due to the fact that they cannot offer him Champions League football this term.

The Reds have agreed a fee with Juventus, and are in a position to try and agree personal terms. United now face the challenge of reaching these personal terms with Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique.

If unsuccessful, Rabiot is prepared to stay in Italy and run down his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Milenković extends Fiorentina contract

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:35 , Michael Jones

Nikola Milenkovic has extended his contract with Fiorentina until 2027.

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:29 , Michael Jones

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says the club will not be rushed into signing a new striker but will continue their search for the right one.

The Yorkshire outfit have drafted in eight new players since securing Premier League survival on the final day last season but have yet to add a central striker to their squad.

Leeds had a reported £35million bid accepted for Charles De Ketelaere earlier this summer, but he chose a move to AC Milan, while several other strikers have been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Will Fulham sign Willian?

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:21 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports’ South American football expert Tim Vickery believes that the former Chelsea and Arsenal star could be returning to the Premier League and looks set to join Fulham.

“The plan at the moment is Fulham. Willian has torn up his contract with Corinthians, that was agreed yesterday.” said Vickery on the Transfer Show.

“They have been knocked out of the Copa Libertadores and it hasn’t been a happy return for him.

“He went to the police station to denounce abuse he was suffering from his own club’s fans on social media. It has been hard for his family as well.

“He’s been negotiating with Fulham for a few days and he has business interests in London. He enjoyed his time there very much. It looks as if Willian is on his way to Fulham.”

Limited game time at City forced Chelsea move says Sterling

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:14 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has been opening up about his summer move from Manchester City to Chelsea and the reasons why he decided to make the switch saying that limited game time at the Premier League champions played a part in his decision.

“The move came about, like anything as a person you strive to achieve, and I just felt my time at City was getting limited on playing time for different reasons,” said Sterling, “I couldn’t afford to waste that time. So I needed to keep that same level and a fresh challenge.

“It’s something that since 17 I’d been a regular starting, so to get to a peak time in my career, not to play regularly is something I wouldn’t accept. My personality is to try to fight and change the scenario, but it didn’t happen and that’s it. This was the option that was tailor-made to my personal goals, and with my family as well and the direction the club is going in.

“It’s [Chelsea] a team that’s competing and only going to get better. With the new ownership as well, it made a lot of sense. It was tough of course with the time I spent at City and there’s lots of memories and top moments.

“But the year and a bit that I was in and out of the team taught me a lot about myself, made me value a lot of things and I tried to get things in order.

“It was a difficult decision but you have to make the decision that’s best for yourself. It does feel like coming home, coming back to London; it’s been a long time that I’ve been away, since about 14 or 15.”

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists they have to continue adapting if they are not to be caught by the Premier League’s chasing pack.

The 36-year-old believes the summer signing of striker Darwin Nunez, who scored and provided an assist on his Premier League debut, will help with their development.

But he accepts they also have to raise their levels after a disappointing opening draw with newly-promoted Fulham.

City can walk away from transfers says Guardiola

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:57 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that getting the right transfers over the line can be tricky and City have to be prepared to walk away when the deals don’t match up to their valuations.

City were pursuing Marc Cucurella from Brighton but didn’t want to meet the £62m asking price and the defender eventually moved to Chelsea.

Interest growing in Bailly

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:50 , Michael Jones

Eric Bailly looks set for a Manchester United exit this summer after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Lisandro Martinez mean Bailly is looking at next to no game-time this term providing all of United’s centre-backs remain fit with the likes of Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane also ahead of him in the ranks.

Manchester United are open to offers for him and there are several clubs who are interested.

Fulham, Roma and Sevilla have all noted their interests and French giants Monaco are also considering taking him from Old Trafford.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are again showing an interest in the defender, The wanted to make a move ofr Bailly in January the 28-year-old was not keen on a move to Marseille then.

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:44 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl has rubbished reports linking Che Adams with Premier League rivals Everton.

The Saints have just three senior centre-forwards on their books. One of those, Sekou Mara, arrives as an unproven 20-year-old from relegated Bordeaux and another, Adam Armstrong, has just two goals in 24 Premier League games.

It was always an unlikely move to allow Adams to leave St. Mary’s. “There’s nothing serious behind this rumour. We are not trying to loan players to anyone,” Hasenhuttl said.

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:37 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has backed the Premier League’s decision to limit taking the knee to certain games, saying the gesture had “lost its impact”.

Premier League players and officials have been taking the knee before every game every since the start of the 2020-21 season, as a protest against racism and social injustice in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which grew momentum after the death of George Floyd.

After much debate about whether the taking of the knee was still getting its message across, the league decided this season to limit the gesture only to certain games.

Nikola Vlašić joins Torino on loan

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:31 , Michael Jones

West Ham United have confirmed that Nikola VlašiÄ has joined Torino on loan.

The 24-year-old heads to the Italian Serie A side on an initial season-long loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent next summer.

Croatia international VlašiÄ linked up with the Hammers in summer 2021 from CSKA Moscow and has since made 31 appearances, scoring once in the 4-1 Premier League win at Watford in December last year.

Joesph joins Oxford on loan

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:24 , Michael Jones

Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph has joined Oxford United on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old joined Swansea City from Wigan Athletic in June 2021 on a four-year deal after picking up Wigan’s academy player of the year award for his efforts in the 2019/20 season where he scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Latics’ under-18s.

During Wigan’s 2020/21 campaign as he scored five goals in 18 first-team appearances in League One.

Joeseph spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at League One’s Cheltenham Town making 24 appearances before returning to Swansea for the latter half of the campaign where he made 10 substitute appearances.

Man Utd ‘offered’ chance to sign Morata

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:17 , Michael Jones

Manchester United remain on the hunt for a striker who would be happy with a place on the bench and offer a different option to current forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

Martial is injured and Ronaldo is not yet match-fit after missing most of preseason because of a family issue forcing boss Erik ten Hag to start Christian Eriksen as a False No.9 for the opening-day defeat to Brighton.

Sources have told ESPN that United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The 29-year-old has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus.

(Getty Images)

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.

The footballer appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for his trial. He has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the 10th charge, relating to a new complainant, which had already been reported but had not previously been put to him.

Everton considering loan-to-buy bid for Ajorque

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:03 , Michael Jones

Everton have opened talks with Strasbourg about a possible £15.2m loan-to-buy bid for Ludovic Ajorque according to Foot Mercato.

Talks have been opened between the two clubs over a deal with an English intermediary in place. The Toffees have reportedly been keeping tabs Ajorque all summer and it looks like they’re finally making a mover to sign him.

It’s understood that they are facing competition from other Premier League clubs to secure his services but the Ligue 1 club are hoping to cash in on the 28-year-old striker and block the sale of his teammate Habib Diallo.

No new bids for Fofana

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:54 , Michael Jones

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has said he’s not aware of any new offers from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana after the Foxes have already rejected two bids from the Blues..

“We’re not looking to sell. That’s the key point. He’s a top young defender and there are not many about at his age,” said Rodgers.

“Another year at Leicester would be great for his development. He’s just getting on with his work and training well.”

Man Utd women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:48 , Michael Jones

Manchester United Women will face Aston Villa Women at Old Trafford in the Women’s Super League in December.

The WSL fixture on December 4 will be the third women’s fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United’s WSL encounter with Everton Women in March and England’s victory over Austria in the sold-out opening game of the UEFA Women’s European Championships in July. Almost 100,000 fans were in attendance across those two games and another big crowd will be expected in December, as enthusiasm for the women’s game continues to grow.England’s European champions Mary Earps, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris are among those who could feature for United.

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:42 , Michael Jones

Jesse Marsch believes his record in America shows that Leeds United don’t need to abandon their high-energy blueprint to win in the British heatwave.

Leeds’ pressing game relies on intensity and, under first Marcelo Bielsa and then Marsch, they made the most sprints in the Premier League last season.

But the American is confident their style of play can work against Southampton on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, and he took heart from New York Red Bulls’ winning habit in extreme heat during his time in charge.

Broadhead extends deal with Everton

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:35 , Michael Jones

Nathan Broadhead has signed a new two-year contract at Everton to keep him at the club until the end of June 2024.

The forward spent the season on loan at Sunderland last year and has recently completed another loan move, this time to Wigan Athletic, and will spend the 2022/23 season with the Championship side.

Broadhead made his senior Everton debut in December 2017, coming on as an 82nd-minute substitute in the 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

(REUTERS)

Mari signs for Monza

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:28 , Michael Jones

Monza and Arsenal have come to an agreement for defender Pablo Mari to join the Italian side this summer according to Fabirzio Romano.

Wolves enter race for Ampadu

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:22 , Michael Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now reportedly one of the clubs in the race for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

The news comes from La Nazione in Italy where a report points out that Empoli, Spezia and Cremonese all have an interest in the 21-year-old, before including Wolves in the race as well.

Ampadu, who already spent the last season on a loan, wants more ‘clarity’ over his future, and would rather join a club who’d buy him outright.

The story doesn’t make it clear if that would be Wolves’ intention, but in case it is, then they would stand a good chance to signe the defender who has a contract with Chelsea running until 2024.

Manchester City agree £11m fee for Anderlecht left-back

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Sergio Gomez after agreeing a fee of €13m (£11m) plus add-ons with Anderlecht for the left-back.

Gomez is set to undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year contract at the Etihad.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a development player by City and though he could stay in Manchester this season, he is expected to be loaned out to a City Football Group affiliate.

Manchester City agree £11m fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez

Man City agree deal for Sergio Gomez

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old is considered a development player by City, and the intention is to loan him out to one of the other City Group clubs.

Gomez was on City’s radar when they were interested in Marc Cucurella who eventually joined Chelsea.

Lo Celso has interest from Fiorentina

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:00 , Michael Jones

Fiorentina still hold out hope of signing Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham despite the player’s preference to re-join Villarreal, reports Sky in Italy.

The Spanish side, who had Lo Celso on loan last season are strugglig with their financial fair play balance and need to resolve it with La Liga in order to bring him back to the club.

Fiorentina are ready to offer Spurs £1.7m (€2m) for an initial loan plus a £17m (€20m) option to buy him permanently. Sky Sports News has already reported that Lo Celso isn’t being featured in Antonio Conte’s plans and is being allowed to find a new club.

Lokonga eyeing up Milan

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:54 , Michael Jones

Arsenal could see move players leave before the end of the summer with Albert Sambi Lokonga reportedly in talks with AC Milan.

The Belgian arrived in a £15.8m move from Anderlecht last summer and featured 19 times in the Premier League for the Gunners. However, the 22-year-old midfielder provides Arsenal with useful squad cover and a few eyebrows have been raised over his potential exit.

According to il Corriere dello Sport, talks between the AC Milna and Arsenal are gathering pace with Mikel Arteta ready to approve Lokonga’s exit.

The cuurent rumour is for a season’s long loan deal but the finer workings are still to be resolved and it is uncertain whether Milan will secure an option to sign Lokonga at the end of the temporary switch.

Depay joining Juve?

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:48 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports in Italy are reporting that Juventus are ready to offer Memphis Depay a two-year contract if he can get free from Barcelona. The forward has only a year left on his Barca contract and the club are ready to come to an agreement that will allow him to leave.

However, Chelsea’s interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is complicating matters with Barca reluctant to lose both strikers this summer.

If Aubameyang departs Barcelona will keep hold of Depay. Juventus, understand this and are considering alternate options to partner Dusan Vlahovic.

One of those is Arkadiusz Milik, who plays for Marseille and another is Manchester United’s Anthony Martial. Martial is currently injured and he has been central to Erik ten Hag’s plans during the summer, featuring as his number nine before the knock.

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:00 , Michael Jones

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Bees and will link up with the squad in training ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Manchester United. The move is subject to international clearance.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing.”

Bailly to reunite with Mourinho?

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:50 , Michael Jones

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly ahead of the transfer window closing, according to a report by Inside Futbol.

Bailly has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford throughout this summer and Roma have frequently been mentioned as a possible destination. Mourinho brought Bailly to United back in 2016 and is keen to bring him to Italy.

Bailly has also been linked with a possible move to Fulham.

Burnley bring in Tella

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:42 , Michael Jones

Southampton winger Nathan Tella has agreed to join Burnley on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has made 33 Premier League appearances for the Saints including 14 last season mostly from the left-wing, but he can also plan on the right and as a second striker.

Tella came through the Arsenal academy before moving to Southampton in 2017.

Laird heading to London?

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:34 , Michael Jones

Manchester United defender Ethan Laird is set to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers after a proposed loan move to Watford fell through.

the 21-year-old Laird had provisionally agreed to join the Hornets on a season-long loan last month, but talks subsequently cooled off after Watford signed Mario Gaspar.

The Hornets signed the Spanish right-back on a free transfer from Villarreal, meaning Laird was no longer assured of regular football this season, something that is viewed as crucial to his development.

Everton target new midfield option

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:26 , Michael Jones

Everton have switched their sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues were thought to be at an advanced stage with a deal to bring back their former midfielder Gueye but have been unable to find a mutual agreement with Paris St Germain for the 32-year-old

They are reportedly moving their attention to 22-year-old Mali international Camara.

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:18 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have rewarded Harvey Elliott with a new deal to keep him at Anfield until 2027, even though he had four years remaining on his previous deal.

It is the third contract Elliott has signed with Liverpool in just over three years, after joining from Fulham in 2019 and then getting an extended deal 13 months ago.

But a pay rise reflects their policy of giving improved and long-term contracts to players who they have impressed and who they want to tie down.

Elliott signs long-term deal with Liverpool

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:12 , Michael Jones

19-year-old Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2027.

Elliott joined the club from Fulham in July 2019 and made six Premier League appearances last year though he missed most of the season through injury.

The previous year he enjoyed a successful season on loan with Blackburn in the Championship playing 41 games and earning 18 goals and assists.

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:08 , Michael Jones

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona all summer and last week manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

Silva, who said he has an “honest” relationship with the club, has not ruled out a move but admits City will not let him leave unless they receive an acceptable offer.

Gakpo to stay at PSV if they reach Champions League

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:00 , Michael Jones

Cody Gakpo has admitted he is more likely to stay at PSV Eindhoven this season if the club qualify for the Champions League’s group stages amid interest from Manchester United.

PSV beat Monaco to reach the Champions League play-off round and will face Rangers in the last knockout stage before September’s group stages.

United can only offer Europa League football this season so victory for PSV over the Scottish side could be the latest damaging blow to Erik Ten Hag’s side.

“We must first focus on and try to make it to the Champions League. Then it is more likely that I will stay,” said Gakpo after PSV’s win over Monaco.

“I don’t think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay. I’m open for a cup of coffee with the management – or coffee for them and water for me. We’ll see how it goes.”

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:53 , Michael Jones

Premier League and EFL matches this weekend are set to feature water breaks as England faces another period of high summer temperatures.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning which came into force on Thursday and covers the rest of this week. It covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales.

It is understood any match in the EFL or Premier League where the temperature is forecast to hit at least 30 degrees Celsius is set to feature a cooling break midway through each half to enable players, coaches and officials to rehydrate and cool down.

Fulham in the picture for Kluivert

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:45 , Michael Jones

Fulham are interested in signing Roma’s Justin Kluivert, according to Thursday’s Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Netherlands international has returned to the Serie A side after spending the previous campaign on loan at Nice where he scored six goals and made six assists from 31 matches in all competitions.

Fulham are said to have competition from the Ligue 1 club to secure the winger’s services.

The23-year-old has less than 12 months left on his current deal, and the newspaper states Marco Silva’s side are ‘ready to offer’ €9.5m to Roma to secure his services but it is unclear whether the Cottagers will be able to meet his wage demands.

Freuler to Forest?

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:38 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have signed 12 players during this transfer window and are close to completing a permanent deal for Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler.

The fee under discussion for the Swiss international is thought to be €9m (£7.6m). Will they get this one over the line as well?

Chelsea could spend another £180m this summer

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly can’t be accused of not backing the manager after a summer of huge spending looks set to continue.

Tthe Blues have spent around £160m already in order to land Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Now talkSPORT believes they could splash another £180m to get deals for Frenkie de Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Cesare Casadei over the line.

Manchester United have spent three months trying to sign De Jong for an agreed £72m but Chelsea are now confident of hijacking the move with the only stumbling block being Barcelona’s refusal to pay the midfielder’s £17m deferred wages.

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, is pushing to sign his ex-Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang, who only moved to the Nou Camp in January but is no longer part of Barca’s plans following the signing of Robert Lewandowski. The Blues could snap him up for around £12m and Tuchel wants to formalise the club’s interest with a bid.

At the same time, Chelsea are moving for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. After two bids for the French centre-back were rejected, the latest worth in excess of £70m, the Blues are expected to table £85m, which would represent a world-record fee for a defender.

Finally, Chelsea are also being linked with a £12m move for Inter Milan’s highly-rated midfielder Cesare Casadei although Arsenal are also interested in the 19-year-old which could spark a bidding war between the London rivals.

‘Unsure future’ for Bernardo Silva

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:22 , Michael Jones

Bernardo Silva has revealed he is happy at Manchester City yet doesn’t no what will happen with rumours linking him with a possible move to Barcelona.

“I’ve always said that I’m happy here, but I have no idea what’s going to happen,” he told ESPN. “We’ll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest.

“I’ve been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I’m very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it’s football and we’ll just see what happens.

“They always say to all of us that if you’re not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it’s a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them.

“As I said, I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my teammates, so whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are confident they have beaten Manchester United to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but they still need to persuade the Netherlands international to leave Spain, according to the Times.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to stay with the LaLiga club – but if he is forced to move the paper says he is thought to prefer the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Blues.

Nottingham Forest interested in Dennis

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:08 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis.

The newly promoted Premier League club continue their summer spend as they hope to build a squad good enough to keep them in the top-flight.

The Athletic reports that Forest have put in a bid of around £20m – including add-ons – to Watford for their 24-year-old forward and Forest seem to be the only club interested in the Nigerian at present.

Dennis was relegated with Watford last season but contributed 10 goals and six assists to the campaign and remains one of the team’s stand-out players.

He joined the Hornets last summer from Club Brugge and is contracted at Vicarage Road until 2026 making any deal for Forest a potentially expensive exercise.

Watford will have targets of immediately making it back into the top-flight and Dennis could be crucial to their success this term. It seems unlikely that they’ll let him go for just £20m… but you never know.

Newcastle bid for Ramos

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:00 , Michael Jones

Striker Goncalo Ramos has gotten off to a blistering start this season with three goals and three assists in Benfica’s opening three matches.

He’s drawing interest from a few clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United who have been preparing a bid for the 21-year-old.

Sky Sports’ Pedro Sepulveda reported that the North East club were set to put in a bid of around £25.5m to bring the striker to the Premier League.

Aarons to Man Utd?

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:52 , Michael Jones

Put this one down in firm rumour mill territory but there are rumblings that Manchester United are looking at potentially bringing in Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons has attracted plenty of interest in previous transfer windows but still plys his trade at Carrow Road having come through their academy and cemented his place as a first team starter.

The 22-year-old has made 168 appearances for Norwich and was a key part of previous promotion-winning campaigns while also impressing on his outings in the Premier League.

Last month The Sun reported that the defender was valued at £15m by Everton and these murmurings over United’s interest don’t include a fresh valuation.

If this turns out to be true expect Norwich to push for a higher price given Manchester United’s financial firepower and the limited time the Canaries would have to find a replacement.

(PA)

Everton ‘exploring’ striker options

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:44 , Michael Jones

Everton are exploring the possibility of signing Scotland forward Che Adams on loan from Southampton.

According to The Athletic the 26-year-old Adams is on Frank Lampard’s target list as the Everton boss looks to fill the hole up front left by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury and Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham.

Calvert-Lewin is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which leaves the Toffees with only Salomon Rondon to call on as a target man.

21-year-old Anthony Gordon was tasked with leading the line for Everton’s first outing of the new season last weekend against Chelsea, which highlighted Lampard’s need for reinforcements in the attacking third.

AC Milan consider Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Football Italia claims AC Milan have opened talks with Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Sambi Lokonga as they aim to bolster the team.

The report says it is more likely he leaves on loan than a permanent switch, and that Milan are also considering Hellas Verona’s Adrien Tameze and Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi.

Lokonga in action for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino could soon be playing his football in London.

Liverpool are interested in the 19-year-old but it is Arsenal who have made a £33m offer for the winger which is set to be accepted, says Metro while citing Spanish outlet AS.

The teenager would join summer recruits Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira if he moved to the Emirates.

Millie Bright signs new three-year deal

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea have tied down Millie Bright to a new three-year contract.

Bright was one of the stars of England’s successful campaign to win Euro 2022 and the Blues’s vice-captain is now ready to continue her long relationship with the club.

Bright said: “Chelsea, the fans, the club, the people. Thank you for all your support so far. You’re my home and I can’t wait to continue fighting for more trophies. Cheers to the future!”

Millie Bright celebrates after England win the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract.

The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.

Harrogate-born Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.

Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.

“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.”

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing Red Bull Salzburg‘s Benjamin Sesko in the latest high-profile deal between the sister clubs.

The 19-year-old Slovenia international will stay with the Austrian champions this season before starting a five-year contract with Leipzig next summer.

Manchester United were one of a number of clubs interested in Sesko but Leipzig have won the race.

“Benjamin Sesko is one of Europe’s best young talents and has a great amount of potential,” Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell said in a club statement.

Sesko joins a stellar list of deals between the two clubs which were both owned by drinks firm Red Bull until 2017 when Uefa intervened over integrity concerns in the Champions League.

PSG’s defender search continues

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

And PSG have eyes on Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan should they fail to pull off the signing of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

Slovakia international Milan Skriniar is a wanted man (Getty Images)

Marseille consider Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

A couple of reports from L’Equipe now: first, Marseille are looking to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly after completing a deal for the free agent Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez was confirmed this week and now Marseille are looking at adding a defensive recruit. Bailly has struggled to hold down a regular place in the United team and with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez this summer, there is even more competition for places at centre-half.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is also thought to be wanted by West Ham and a price tag of around £7-8m has been reported.

Eric Bailly is frustrated at Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Ismaila Sarr on the move to Premier League?

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are contrasting reports over the future of Ismaila Sarr.

The Daily Mail claims Manchester United’s technical director Darren Fletcher went to watch the Senegalese winger in action for Watford against West Brom on Tuesday – where he scored a remarkable goal from his own half – while various other outlets claim Leeds United are closing in on a transfer for the winger, with a price agreed and only final details to confirm.

Sergio Gomez set to move to Manchester City

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester City are pushing ahead to sign Anderlecht’s Spanish defender Sergio Gomez for a fee of around £11m.

The transfer could be announced on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail, and Manchester Evening News reports City will look to sign another left-back regardless of whether they seal the deal for Gomez.

Anderlecht full-back Sergio Gomez is closing in on a move to Manchester City (Getty Images)

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.

The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club – the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 – in a deal understood be worth £25m.

Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.

“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.

“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches and staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Romelu Lukaku is determined to use the “anger” from an underwhelming campaign at Chelsea to impress again with Inter Milan.

The Belgium striker has returned to Inter on loan for the new season, moving back to the club he left to re-join Chelsea in a £97.5m deal during the summer of 2021.

Former Everton and Manchester United forward Lukaku failed to hit the heights of previous spells in England, but still finished with 15 goals.

Lukaku, 29, intends to prove the critics wrong by having an impressive second spell with the Nerazzurri.

Spurs poised to sign new left wing-back

Thursday 11 August 2022 09:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tottenham will go ahead with a medical for Destiny Udogie next week, according to Football London.

The 19-year-old Italian defender is set to be the next recruit from Serie A to join Antonio Conte’s Spurs revolution.

Udogie came through the Hellas Verona youth system before spending last season on loan at Udinese, and officially joining Udinese permanently this summer. But the left-back is now on his way to Tottenham, and could either challenge Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon for the wing-back role or could go back out on loan.

Udogie was directly involved in eight league goals last season for Udinese.

Newcastle open talks to sign Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle are in talks with Benfica over 21-year-old Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos. PSG are also interested in Ramos, according to Fabrizio Ramano, but there is nothing agreed and the race is open.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was asked directly about Ramos this week and said: “I’d never comment on individual players, I don’t think that’s right. It’s disrespectful to the club that the player represents. We’ll do our business in private. There are many teams in Portugal and players we are looking at to find the best ones to make us better.”

Goncalo Ramos is in action for Benfica (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United chase Cody Gakpo

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

United are also interested in signing Cody Gakpo, the PSV midfielder who won the Eredivisie player of the year last season after scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

The Dutch international winger is highly rated by Erik ten Hag and the United manager is desperate to add to his attacking options, given the departures of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, as well as the ongoing legal case surrounding Mason Greenwood and the doubts of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Gakpo has hinted he would stay in the Netherlands should PSV get through the Champions League qualifying phase – they play Rangers later in August. “We must first focus on the second leg against Monaco and try to make it to the Champions League,” Gakpo told reporters. “Then it is more likely I will stay. I don’t think I have said anywhere I am leaving, so there is a chance I will stay.”

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo (Getty Images)

United struggling to meet Rabiot wage demands

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

The news doesn’t get much better for Manchester United this morning. The club have been heavily linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but negotiations have stalled over the 27-year-old’s bold wage demands, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

Rabiot’s mother Veronique does all of his negotiating directly with clubs and she is famously tough when it comes to Rabiot’s financial demands.

The player has only one year left on his contract and Juventus are keen to sell for around £15m, so it comes down to whether United can satisfy his salary expectactions.

Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Chelsea lead United in race for De Jong

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are juggling multiple deals right now and Frenkie de Jong is another one of those on the shopping list.

Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong, and that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination over Manchester United because he wants to play Champions League football.

However, 90min reports United have not given up trying to sign the midfielder and remain confident over their verbal agreement with his representatives.

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move away (PA Archive)

Chelsea ready to submit bid for Barcelona’s Aubameyang

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Let’s start at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea remain incredibly busy in this transfer window.

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barca teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.

The Mail reports this morning that Thomas Tuchel wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the Chelsea line and the club are ready to submit and offer to Barcelona for the striker.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona only in January (AP)

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours, gossip and done deals after the Premier League’s return.