Psalms Salazar & Gail Bean Join Cast, Katori Hall Teases S2 – The Hamden Journal

Starz is expanding the crew at The Pynk as Katori Hall’s P-Valley adds Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Gail Bean (Paradise Lost) to the Season 2 cast. They will join returning cast members Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Parker Sawyers and more.

Based on Hall’s play “Pussy Valley,” P-Valley Season 2 returns to the Mississippi Delta where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This Southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a “little strip club that could” and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Salazar joins the cast as a series regular. She plays Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She’s blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.

Bean will recur as Roulette, a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable—but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.

During the show’s TCA slot, where the cast news was revealed, Hall took attendees on a virtual set tour and and teased the upcoming season. She shared that Season 2 will take place five months after the Season 1 finale and will take on The Pynk’s struggle to thrive amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She also shared that viewers can look forward to even more hits on the series, including new music from J. Alphonse Nicholson’s Lil Murda. The set visit also featured appearances from the series’ stars.

P-Valley also features Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley and Skyler Joy.

Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces P-Valley for Starz.

Watch the set tour below.