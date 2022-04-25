PS Business Parks to Be Bought for $7.6 Billion By Blackstone. The Stock Soars.

Text size





Blackstone bought PS Business Parks shortly after acquiring American Campus Communities , a student-housing company.

stock soared on Monday after the commercial real estate firm said it agreed to be acquired by





Blackstone



for approximately $7.6 billion.

The private equity company will pay $187.50 a share in an all-cash transaction for





PS Business Parks



(ticker: PSB). The offer, which represents a 12% premium to PS Business Parks’ closing price on Friday, comes as Blackstone expands its real estate portfolio.