Shares of



Provention Bio



soared Monday after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by France’s



Sanofi



(SNY) for $25 a share, or about $2.9 billion.

Provention Bio (ticker: PRVB), which focuses on autoimmune diseases, jumped 260% to $24.14 in premarket trading Monday. The stock closed Friday at $6.70. American depositary receipts of Sanofi fell 0.3%.