Protests rock Iran 40 days after death of Mahsa Amini

Protests broke out across Iran again Wednesday, 40 days after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died in police custody after allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The protests, which follow weeks of unrest, were reported at dozens of universities throughout the Islamic Republic, with the state-aligned Iran Students’ News Agency reporting clashes between protestors and police.

“On the 40th day of Mahsa Amini’s death, the central streets of Tehran were filled with an inflammatory atmosphere,” The ISNA said on twitter.

Violence broke out on the outskirts of Amini’s hometown of Saghez in the western province of Kurdistan, some 300 miles from Tehran, where earlier in the day thousands of mourners gathered at the cemetery where her body has been interred.

Those gathered chanted, “Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator,” the BBC reported — phrases that have become hallmarks of the anti-government movement sparked by Amini’s death.

An unveiled woman stands atop a car as thousands of mourners make their way to Mahsa Amini’s grave on Wednesday. UGC/AFP via Getty Images

The gathering at the cemetery itself was largely peaceful, according to ISNA reports.

Mourners had been forced to walk to the cemetery, after security forces blocked road access to the city in anticipation of the 40-day anniversary, Radio Liberty reported.

The 40th day after a person’s death holds significance in several religions, including certain Islamic traditions.

Amini died in police custody last month after being arrested in Tehran for supposedly violating the country’s strict hijab laws by wearing the head covering improperly.

Mahsa Amini died in police custody while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. IranWire via REUTERS

Witnesses accused police of beating Amini inside a van as she was led to a detention center. The young woman died at a hospital three days later.

Tehran authorities claimed the 22-year-old died of a heart attack.

Protestors hold a vigil for Mahsa Amini Wednesday at the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology in Tehran. via REUTERS

Wednesday’s clashes came as gunmen attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, a Shiite holy site, killing 13 and wounding dozens more. Women and children were among the dead, according to local authorities.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, which is not believed to be related to the ongoing unrest in Iran.

With Post wires