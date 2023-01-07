Protesters demand George Santos’ resignation at Queens rally

Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.”

The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year.

“I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney, a 53-year-old paralegal and district resident.

The demonstration featured prominent Santos opponents, including Robert Zimmerman, his Democratic challenger in the 2022 midterm elections. Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, and activist Jody Kass Finkel were also in attendance.

Santos has been under fire for fabricating information about his background. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. George Santos, R-NY, (C) takes the oath of office from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol. Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

“My only focus and my only agenda is building a bipartisan coalition to remove George Santos from office. He is fraud and a danger to both our country and the citizens for our congressional district — if he name is actually George Santos,” Zimmerman told The Post.

After an unscheduled delay prompted by this week’s chaotic House Speaker’s race, Santos and his colleague were officially sworn in as members on Saturday morning.

The Queens/Long Island congressman has kept a low profile on Capitol Hill. Once celebrated for flipping a blue district, Santos has come in for bipartisan scorn after he admitted to lying about key details of his personal and professional life.

While voting in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s weeklong House Speaker’s race, Santos was accused of making a “white power symbol.”

“It’s absolutely absurd,” said Santos, without elaborating.