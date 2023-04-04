Protesters clash as Trump pleads not guilty

Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A protester holds a placard outside Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

A supporter of former President Donald Trump protests outside Trump Tower on Tuesdasy. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court awaiting the arraignment of former President Donald Trump. (UPI Photo)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), walks past the criminal courthouse at 100 Center Street in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah).

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former President Donald Trump arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump sits with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment. Trump was was indicted by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump sits with his defense team in a Manhattan court. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

