Prosus shares rally on stock buyback plan, JD.com sale

Shares of holding company Prosus

surged 15% in Amsterdam trade after announcing a stock buyback program funded by the sale of Tencent

shares and saying it sold its entire JD.com

stake for $3.7 billion. Prosus and parent Naspers say that if the stock buyback plan had been in existence over the past three months, the resulting Tencent shares would averaged between 3% and 5% of average daily traded volumes. Prosus holds 29% of Tencent.