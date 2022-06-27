Shares of holding company Prosus
PRX,
surged 15% in Amsterdam trade after announcing a stock buyback program funded by the sale of Tencent
700,
shares and saying it sold its entire JD.com
JD,
stake for $3.7 billion. Prosus and parent Naspers say that if the stock buyback plan had been in existence over the past three months, the resulting Tencent shares would averaged between 3% and 5% of average daily traded volumes. Prosus holds 29% of Tencent.
Prosus shares rally on stock buyback plan, JD.com sale
