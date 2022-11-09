ProSiebenSat.1 Creates Seven.One Studios In International Restructure – The Hamden Journal

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is bringing together its international production and distribution subsidiaries under a new imprint, Seven.One Studios.

The formation of the new unit comes at the end of a period of change, following the sale of subsidiary Red Arrow Studios’ U.S. production arm and the creation of two German production companies.

The restructure will see eight production companies — from Germany, the UK, Denmark and Israel — bundled together alongside sales arm Red Arrow Studios International.

From Germany comes Cheerio Entertainment, Flat White Productions, Pyjama Productions and Redseven Entertainment, with CPL Productions and Vienna Blood maker Endor Productions representing the UK, July August Productions hailing from Israel and Snowman Productions Denmark.

Seven.One Entertainment Group Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst will lead Seven.One Studios as CEO while keeping his existing title, with Alexander Pesch CFO and Martin Metzger COO.

“The demand for content is only increasing,” saiod Pabst. “This makes it all the more important for cross-platform providers like ProSiebenSat.1 to have access to the right content and its development, including in-house production capacities.

“By founding Seven.One Studios, we are making ourselves more independent from the competitive German production market. Our European production houses, alongside our well-established Israeli production company, remains a vital part of our business.”

ProSiebenSat.1 also noted there would be “a clear focus within the German-speaking territories on content with young talent for the young target group” going forwards.

Pabst also pointed to ProSiebenSat1.’s track record in youth-focused programs, citing Pyjama Productions, which is working with Hamburg-based creative company Kleine Brüder on Die Discounter and new improv comedy Intimate, which at the filmed for streamer Joyn and ProSieben.

“Through our Group-wide connection to Studio71 and Buzzbird, we also have access to a large influencer network,” added Pabst. “We want to realize many new projects with these stars of the young target group.”

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is bringing together its international production and distribution subsidiaries under a new imprint, Seven.One Studios.

Seven.One Studios production companies at a glance

Cheerio Entertainment: Established in Cologne, Germany, in 2022 to create entertainment formats. Managed by Nadine Grünfeld and Frank Kott and behind Zurück in die Schule for SAT.1 in August 2022 and Der SAT.1 Jahresrückblick.

CPL Productions: UK-based producer led by Danielle Lux and Murray Bolan. Formats include Sky Max’s A League of Their Own, E4’s Married at First Sight and 90 Day Fiancé for Discovery+.

Endor Productions: London-based scripted firm headed by Carlo Dusi; behind ORF and ZDF period drama Vienna Blood and fantasy drama Anansi Boys for Prime Video.

Flat White Productions: Cologne-based factual entertainment and format producer. Shows include SAT.1′, Flat White Productions will be producing SAT.1’s new afternoon show Volles Haus! SAT.1 Live in early 2023. Cornelia Landgraf is the managing director.

July August Productions: Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headed by Yochanan Kredo and Amit Stretiner, the company produces sitcom Checkout! and reality cooking format My Kitchen Rules. Also behind The A Word, the autism drama that was remade for BBC One in the UK.

Pyjama Pictures: Berlin-based firm headed by Carsten Kelber and Christian Ulmen focused on scripted formats such as Jerks for Joyn and ProSieben) and Prime Video’s Die Discounter.

Red Arrow Studios International: International program sales arm, based in Unterföhring and London and led by Tim Gerhartz.

Redseven Entertainment: Managed by Jobst Benthues, Christiane Heinemann and Julia Knetsch, with bases in Munich, Cologne and Berlin. Launched in 2008, its portfolio includes Germany’s Next Top Model – by Heidi Klum for ProSieben, The Taste for SAT.1 and upcoming Prime Video comedy series HILLarious.

Snowman Productions: Copenhagen, Denmark-based creator of reality hit Married at First Sight. Managing director is Michael von Würden.