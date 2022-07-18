Prosecutors say Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves death penalty for the ‘mass murder’ of 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors on Monday began laying out their case for why Nikolas Cruz — the admitted gunman who slaughtered 17 innocents in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland — deserves the death penalty.

In openings at Cruz’s Fort Lauderdale sentencing trial, lead prosecutor Mike Satz told jurors that the mass murderer’s premeditated and merciless depravity warranted execution rather than life without parole.

“I’m going to speak to you about the unspeakable,” Satz said. “About this defendant’s goal-directed, planned, systematic murder — mass murder — of 14 children, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach.”

The prosecutor read out a message Cruz posted in the days before the attack that giddily laid out his lethal mission.

“I think it’s going to be a big event,” Satz recited. “And when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am. You’re all going to die. Oh yeah, I can’t wait.”

Nikolas Cruz stands and looks towards the gallery of people in the courtroom for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022.

“Cold, calculating, malicious and deadly,” the prosecutor said of the threat.

Cruz, 24, a former student, systematically roamed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, with an AR-15 rifle and fatally sprayed 14 students and three staffers with bullets.

Satz described the massacre in detail, highlighting that Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, returned to some classrooms he had already riddled with bullets to finish off some of the writhing wounded.

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 innocents in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland.

Nikolas Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

One student, Satz said, was pumped with 13 bullets from the killer’s rifle.

Other victims were coldly cut down while staggering down hallways in a desperate bid to escape the carnage.

Roughly 50 grim-faced relatives and friends of Cruz’s victims filed into the Broward County Courthouse in sweltering South Florida heat, with many dabbing sweat from their faces as they entered.

As Satz recounted the horror during his openings, the mention of specific victim names induced tears and quivering lips among some in the audience.

Others squeezed the hands of their spouses as the prosecutor spoke.

Nikolas Cruz systematically roamed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018 with an AR-15 rifle.

Appearing slight and hunched in a sweater and large glasses, Cruz looked attentive during Monday’s proceeding, occasionally taking notes as his eyes darted around the courtroom.

While Satz summarized his crimes in grisly detail, the defendant sporadically leaned over to confer with one of his attorneys.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the slayings and is now attempting to avoid the death penalty in favor of a life sentence.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors will attempt to convince the seven men and five women of the jury to sentence him to death instead.

Students are evacuated by police out of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after a shooter opened fire on the campus, February 14, 2018.

Cruz’s attorneys are expected to cite his traumatic upbringing in as a mitigating factor in the case, stressing that his childhood was mired in dysfunction, neglect and mental illness.

Satz sought to preempt some of those arguments in his opening statement, asserting that no level of juvenile trauma can lighten the severity of Cruz’s crimes.

“These aggravating factors far outweigh any mitigating circumstances,” he said. “Anything about the defendant’s background. Anything about his childhood. Anything about his schooling. Anything about his mental health. Anything about his therapy. Anything about his care.”

Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz delivers his opening statement in the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz, July 18, 2022.

The defense is expected to launch their case later on Monday afternoon.

Cruz’s trial, which was repeatedly delayed by COVID-19 and legal wrangling, is expected to last for several months.