Prosecutors reopen stabbing probe of OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney

Miami prosecutors have revived a probe into OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney, who fatally stabbed her estranged boyfriend in a luxury apartment earlier this month, the attorney for the victim’s family told The Post Wednesday.

Lawyer Larry Handfield, who represents victim Christian Obumseli’s family, said the renewed push comes after authorities prematurely concluded that Clenney killed her beau in self-defense on April 3.

Obumseli’s relatives had initially been told that Clenney had been cleared and would not face charges, Handfield said.

Handfield said cops rushed to judgment in the case — in part because Clenney has “blonde hair and blue eyes.”

The attorney said new witnesses have come forward in the case, including a prior boyfriend of Clenney who claimed she tried to stab him during a fight.

“All the family wants is an objective, fair investigation,” Handfield said, noting that Obumseli had no prior criminal record. “The family just wants to be treated like anyone else would be treated.”

Known as Courtney Tailor on her social media accounts, Clenney was seen at a bar with her father just days after Obumseli’s death.

The social media sensation’s attorney, Frank Prieto, has argued that the two were estranged before the incident and that Obumseli attacked the starlet after stalking her for several weeks.

Prieto said Clenney was forced to stab Obumseli after he grabbed her by the throat.

Video from the scene showed Clenney drenched in blood in a white bra after the gruesome confrontation.

Friends and apartment complex residents have given varying accounts of their tumultuous relationship to media outlets.

Some have described Clenney as being routinely violent, while an unnamed neighbor told local TV stations that he once saw Obumseli throw a punch at the model during a fight.

In refuting Prieto’s self-defense argument, Handfield noted that cops visited the couple at least four times for prior domestic calls and that Obumseli was never taken into custody or charged.

“You would think he would have been arrested at least once,” he said.

Her attorney, however, has countered that Clenney never pressed charges during those incidents.

Handfield also stressed that Clenney wasn’t taken into custody despite allegedly having an open warrant for a 2015 public intoxication case from California.

“They never did a check,” he said. “There are things that should have been done that weren’t done. How can you conclude that a person is innocent in a case like this in less than 24 hours? It’s shocking.”

Obumseli’s relatives are also angry that detectives never alerted them to his death — and that they only found out when a staffer University of Miami Miller School of Medicine called to ask if they wanted to donate his organs, their attorney said.

Handfield said they initially thought it was a prank call.

The attorney said county prosecutors only revived the case after he brought new details to light and that they later apologized to the family for their treatment to that point.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department declined to comment on the case other than to note that the investigation is ongoing.

Prieto did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office declined to comment.