Prosecutors drop case of Ferguson High teacher accused of sex with a student

Prosecutors have dropped the case against a former John A. Ferguson Senior High School history teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, citing a lack of evidence.

The Miami-Dade’s State Attorney’s Office on Thursday closed the case against Aaron Hamid, 27, saying they couldn’t “prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” court records show.

“Based on the lack of physical evidence, the victim’s refusal to cooperate and provide a sworn statement, lack of digital evidence with any hearsay exceptions, and no statements from the defendant the State would not be able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Assistant State Attorney Kelly Hartman wrote in a memorandum dated Thursday.

The investigation into Hamid began on Oct. 22 when the student’s best friend told school officials and police about the sexual relationship. The student confirmed the relationship to police, and in November, Hamid turned himself in to police and was arrested, according to his arrest affidavit. He had been accused of three felony counts, including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Hartman’s memorandum notes the student, during a sworn statement, declined to answer questions about the “sexual nature of her relationship with the defendant.”

“The victim made it clear that she had no intention of participating in prosecuting this defendant and would not provide any information,” Hartman wrote. The victim’s phone was “forensically examined” in an attempt to retrieve evidence, according to the memorandum.

While conversations referencing the relationship were found, no “inappropriate direct conversations between the victim and the defendant could be viewed,” the memorandum states. Hartman notes it appeared numerous conversations were deleted but examiners were unable to retrieve them.

Hamid had been employed four years by Miami-Dade’s public school district and had no prior disciplinary history. He was reassigned from the school during the investigation, and when he was arrested, the school district said it planned to terminate his employment and prevent him from seeking future work with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a Miami Herald inquiry on whether the district would rehire Hamid.