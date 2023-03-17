Projects Left Behind Include ‘Ballerina’, ‘Percy Jackson, More – The Hamden Journal

The industry is still reeling from the sudden passing of Lance Reddick. However, his eloquent presence will continue on in several upcoming film and TV projects which the prolific actor had completed before his death at age 60.

Over the past week, Reddick had been doing interviews in support of John Wick: Chapter 4, the final film in the blockbuster Keanu Reeves action series. The film, which will now be dedicated to the late actor, opens next week and is projected to debut to a franchise high of $70M at the domestic boxoffice. In it, Reddick reprises his role as Charon, the concierge of New York’s Continental Hotel.

Reddick also recently played Charon in the John Wick spinoff The Ballerina, headlined by Ana de Armas. He finished all of his scenes in the movie, for which Lionsgate hasn’t set a release date yet.

The Hamden Journal in January exclusively revealed Reddick’s casting in the Kiefer Sutherland-led film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial from Paramount Global Content Distribution for Showtime. Reddick completed all work, playing Captain Blakely, chief judge of the court-martial, in the production, which has wrapped. Originally written in 1951 by Herman Wouk, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is being retold for modern times, and follows the United States Navy while on trial for mutiny.

Reddick also soon will be seen starring as Zeus in the high-profile new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which has completed production on its first season. The project tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Starting May 19, Reddick will be seen in the Hulu reboot of the 20th Century Studios White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Jack Harlow plays the role originated by Woody Harrelson and Sinqua Walls plays the part previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes. Reddick plays Benji Allen, the father and coach of Walls’ character, who is living with MS.

Additionally, Reddick stars alongside Regina King in John Ridley’s upcoming Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley about America’s first Black congresswoman. Reddick plays Chisholm’s campaign manager, Wesley MacDonald “Mac” Holder. We hear the film is eyeing a year-end release date.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski said in a statement today. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Said Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the John Wick films, “Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family.”