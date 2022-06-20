Projections for all 58 picks ahead of Thursday’s draft

The NBA draft is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the first round is starting to take shape.

Jabari Smith is projected to go No. 1 to the Orlando Magic (over Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero), and there are rumblings multiple teams are interested in trading up to No. 4 in pursuit of Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

Wake Forest wing Jake LaRavia and Arizona guard Dalen Terry are late first-round risers. It will be interesting to see what Oklahoma City does with the No. 2 pick and if the Thunder keep the pick at No. 12 or try to package it with future picks and trade up.

Here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ latest projections for the first and second rounds of the 2022 draft. Updates will be made with the latest intel and trades leading up to the draft on Thursday.

(Note: The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks each lost a second-round pick due to violating league rules. There will be only 58 picks in the 2022 NBA draft.)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Smith might be the youngest of the top three prospects, but he brings a wide variety of offensive skills that can be plugged into this Magic team right away. He has the length and athleticism to defend positions 1-4 and is the best shooting big in this draft class, averaging 42% from 3-point range, something the Magic desperately need some help with after shooting 33% from deep last season.

The Magic brought in Holmgren for one of their last workouts (Smith worked out for the team June 9), but there is so much to like about what Smith brings to the table right away with his elite shooting and defensive versatility.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Gonzaga: 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg

Sam Presti is patiently building something in Oklahoma City, and Holmgren might be the superstar prospect who starts to bring it all together. Yes, there are concerns about his slight frame at under 200 pounds, but what Holmgren brings to a team and what he can do on the court is remarkable with his elite ball-handling and footwork in the paint. Defensively, he’s a tremendous shot blocker and has the length to defend the perimeter and challenge every shot. Fans will have to get used to seeing Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski (7-foot, 190 pounds) on the court together, but the duo might change the narrative of what an NBA frontcourt looks like. The pair will definitely be the most intriguing duo of bigs in the NBA.

Story continues

The Thunder are keeping all options open at two and could target Ivey with this pick or try to package their 12th pick, a couple players and future draft picks to move up for either Ivey or Shaedon Sharpe.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg

The Rockets need size in the lane and Banchero will bring that plus much more. The ACC Rookie of the Year is a grab-and-go player who has the size to bang down low but is also comfortable with the ball in his hands. The Rockets are looking for that glue guy to get them over the hump, and Banchero could be the missing piece after leading Duke to the Final Four this season.

“I had a great workout and great conversation with Coach [Stephen] Silas and the front office,” Banchero told reporters last week. “I’ve known Jalen [Green] just through USA Basketball and KPJ [Kevin Porter Jr.] is from the same area and we played for the same AAU program.”

Houston has a top-three draft pick for the second straight year. Banchero is a player they can start to build around and a key addition to Green and Porter Jr. in the pick-and-roll option.

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Purdue: 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

Ivey is the best prospect at No. 4, but he duplicates what they already have in De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. The Kings could trade down and have reportedly have been in talks with the Pistons, Pacers, Wizards and Knicks. If they decide to keep the pick, this could be an entertaining backcourt duo filled with speed, highlight after highlight in transition and crafty shots around the rim. Ivey brings a consistent outside jump shot and can add a lot of value to Sacramento, but if the Kings are looking for size in the lane, they could move down in the draft and get a lot in return.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Iowa: 23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Murray brings great size at the wing position and was arguably the best college basketball player last season. He isn’t going to be the No. 1 option on the court for the Pistons but has an efficient midrange game and is a solid defender. He’ll need to improve on his playmaking at the next level, but will be a great secondary ball handler with size that should alleviate some responsibility from Cade Cunningham.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: Did not play this season

Sharpe is the most athletic player in this draft class and a dynamic shooter from beyond the arc. There is a ton of mystery surrounding Sharpe after he elected to sit out the second semester at Kentucky. Regardless, Sharpe was the No. 1 player coming out of high school for a reason and the Pacers have room to take a swing at a prospect like Sharpe with Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield in the backcourt.

Sharpe told Yahoo Sports that he worked out for the Thunder, Magic, Trail Blazers, Hornets, Spurs and has his last workout before the draft with the Pacers on Monday.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 17.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg

There has been some top-five buzz surrounding Mathurin after strong workouts, and if he’s here at No. 7, the Trail Blazers would love to add him to the roster alongside Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard. Mathurin is a plug-and-play guy from positions 1-3 and was the go-to scorer during his sophomore season at Arizona, which will complement Lillard and remove some of the pressure from the All-Star guard in crunch time or at the end of the shot clock.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Australia | G League Ignite: 11.3 ppg, 4.4 apg

Daniels had a great showing at the combine with his pro day and interviewed well with teams. After a slow start in the G League, Daniels surged to close the season, creating for others and showcasing his size and length against much stronger opponents. The Australian native grew two inches from the start of the G League season and is now close to 6-foot-8 in shoes. His height and high basketball IQ make him an intriguing prospect if he falls to eight. The Pelicans could use a guard like Daniels with his length and plug him in right away next to CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

“Dyson is the type of player that can fit into a lot of different NBA systems,” one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “He has great size, can come in as a secondary ball handler and also possibly be an option on the wing with his versatility on and off the ball. He’s a player that’s just going to continue to improve and have a long NBA career.”

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Memphis: 12 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Duren was a consensus top-three player coming out of high school and despite his young age at 18 years old, he held his own in college hoops this season. He has an NBA-ready body at 250 pounds and was one of the best passers out of a double team in college basketball. Duren will be a project and is still a couple years away from contributing immediately to a team. He’ll need to work on his jump shot out of the pick-and-pop and his lateral quickness when having to occasionally step out and guard the perimeter. The Spurs could take Duren inside the top 10 and develop him alongside their 12th overall pick last year, Josh Primo. Primo spent most of his first year in the G League working on his game, and it could be a similar path for Duren, further developing under a great coaching staff.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 194 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Wisconsin: 19.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

Davis remains one of the safest picks in the lottery with his intensity, hard-working mindset and consistent play. There are a lot of long-term value and upside in Davis, and even though he might not be the superstar to change the franchise, he is a nice complementary piece to Bradley Beal. Davis consistently made the right reads when he got downhill this season and could be an instant contributor to this Wizards team.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 222 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

If Griffin can stay healthy, he might end up being a steal at No. 11. He has all the physical tools to be an instant impact guy at the NBA level, but has struggled to consistently stay on the court due to nagging injuries during his young career. The spacing in the NBA will cater to Griffin because of how strong he is with the ball in mismatch situations, and he can add a lot of size to the wing on this Knicks team (if they keep this pick and don’t move up).

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State: 13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Branham improved tremendously and was one of the most impactful point guards in college basketball to close out the season. He’s still young, turning 19 on May 12, but will be a solid backup option in the second unit. It speaks volumes to his continued rise when Ohio State essentially shifted the offense to run around him to close out the season. He has strong shooting instincts and is consistent in the catch-and-shoot and getting shots off the dribble. If the Thunder keep this pick, Branham will be an additional complementary piece to Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Sochan had one of the best pro days during the draft combine and showcased his speed and consistent 3-point jumper — something that he struggled with at Baylor. The NBA spacing and pick-and-roll option cater to Sochan, and he will undoubtedly be a much better pro than his one year in college would indicate. The Hornets have two picks nearly back-to-back and are looking to add size and defensive versatility, something Sochan excels at.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas: 18.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Agbaji is the perfect example of what can happen when a player returns to school and continues to develop for the next level. He tested the NBA waters twice, listened to the feedback from teams, returned to school and now is a projected lottery pick. The Cavs could benefit from Agbaji’s 3-point shooting, after averaging 41% from deep this past season. He’s an older player in this draft class and can be plugged in right away.

Post Lottery

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 242 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke: 10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 bpg

Williams is an athletic center who loves to run in transition and is a solid shot blocker with his 7-foot-7 wingspan. At 20 years old, he still has room for growth and development, but the improvements he made under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski in two years is indicative to the type of worker he is. Williams is extremely coachable and a player who will continue to get better at the NBA level.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 185 pounds | France | NZ Breakers (NBL): 8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Dieng is a unique prospect and has shot up draft boards on his potential one or two seasons down the road. He continues to develop his slight 6-foot-10 frame, but what he does with the ball in his hands is impressive. He’s an elite passer, particularly on the wing and his 3-point shot continues to be an area of development. The Hawks drafted Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper last year, and Dieng is a great complementary piece to both young players as they continue to develop their games.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 209 pounds | Class: Junior | Santa Clara: 18 ppg, 4.2 apg

Williams is one of the biggest risers after playing well during the NBA draft combine scrimmages. He got to the basket with ease, shot the ball well and had some of the best finishes in transition. Defensively, he fought through screens to keep his man in front and was effective in help-side defense, shooting the gap for steals and tips.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | LSU: 16.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Eason is an athletic wing who piqued scouts’ interest with his defensive versatility and the way he plays above the rim in transition. He’s a long, perimeter player who was productive on both ends of the floor this season. His shot selection will need to improve from the 3-point range, but there is a lot to like about Eason’s upside as an NBA prospect.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame: 14.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

Wesley is the first one-and-done prospect to come out of Notre Dame and is a player who flew under the radar for half of the college basketball season. Wesley is one of the best passers out of the pick-and-roll and has the confidence to get a shot off at the end of the shot clock or when the game is on the line. Wesley is still young at just 19 years old and has a ton of upside as a budding shooting guard in the league.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg

Terry elected to stay in the draft after not participating at the combine, outside of his agency’s media day. The Spurs have three first-round picks and can afford to take a player like Terry, whom they can mold the next couple years as a secondary option alongside Josh Primo and Jalen Duren (who we project at No. 9).

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 197 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Kentucky head coach John Calipari has a tremendous track record with his former players, particularly guards, being productive pros. Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, De’Aaron Fox, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley all played under Coach Cal. Washington played off the ball during his one year at Kentucky but is very comfortable as a primary ball handler and doesn’t have a problem getting downhill and creating for others.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 205 pounds | Serbia | Mega Basket: 10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Jovic showed up to his pro day in Chicago with a Luka Doncic-like grin throughout the workout and hit 10 consecutive corner threes in the 30-minute span that impressed scouts. Jovic is a project, but his personality is contagious.

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Auburn: 11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.6 bpg

Kessler led the country in blocks (155) during his sophomore season at Auburn. The rim-running center moves well for his size at 7-foot-1 and has solid footwork off the block, pinning defenders on the block and finishing strong at the rim.

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 171 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 13.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

Chandler had a rocky start to his one year at Tennessee but closed out the season well and demonstrated his dog-like mentality and played at a high level in the NCAA men’s tournament. He has a second burst that’s tough to defend and a tight handle, and his passing improved as the season went on.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 240 pounds | Class: Junior | Ohio State: 19.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg

Liddell was one of the most improved players in college basketball this past season and solidified himself as a first-round pick after expanding his game on both ends of the floor. His 3-point shooting improved and he has a Grant Williams style of play on defense. He might be a little undersized at the power forward position at 6-foot-7 but he has the skill set to step out on the perimeter and impact the game with passing and creating for others.

26. Houston Rockets (via the Mavericks): G/F MarJon Beauchamp

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 175 pounds | G League Ignite: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Beauchamp has a steady jumper that has improved over the last year. He has good speed in transition and is not afraid to take the shot with a defender in his face. His biggest improvement is on the defensive end with his lateral quickness and ability to sit down and guard every position on the wing.

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198 pounds | G League Ignite: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 apg

Hardy struggled with his shot selection during G League play, but his raw talent is undeniable. Just 19 years old, he has great instincts on offense and has the ability to take players off the dribble, instead of settling for deep, step-back 3-point shots.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Wake Forest: 14.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg

The Warriors don’t need to add much to their championship-winning roster, but LaRavia brings great size at the swing-four position and shot 38.4% from 3-point range during his junior season at Wake Forest. LaRavia is a late draft riser and could sneak up a few more spots in the first with his high basketball IQ and relentless work ethic.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 179 pounds | Class: Freshman | Nebraska: 16.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg

McGowens is Nebraska’s first one-and-done in school history and is making a late rise after solid workouts with teams. McGowens is the next great prospect to come out of South Carolina and could be playing alongside another great player from the state, Ja Morant. McGowens is a long, athletic and slashing guard who has the ability to get downhill with ease and has a decent shot selection for his young age.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Michigan: 10.5 ppg, 4 rpg

Houston has a ton of upside at the NBA level and is a lights-out shooter, even if it wasn’t put on full display during his one year at Michigan. Teams in the first round love his size and the way he can shoot over the defense with ease. He’s not as athletic as other players his size but is far from a defensive liability.

Michigan guard Caleb Houstan passes during a game against Purdue on Feb. 5, 2022. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second Round

31. Indiana Pacers: G Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, Senior)

The Gonzaga floor general looked comfortable creating for others during the NBA draft combine scrimmages, dishing out 11 assists. He also led both teams in points with 26 (10-for-18 from the field) and read the defense well out of the pick-and-roll, knocking down the two-dribble pull-up confidently.

32. Orlando Magic: G Christian Braun (Kansas, Junior)

Braun was an integral part in Kansas’ championship run this past season. He’s more than a 3-point shooter and has proven he has the athleticism to be an effective guard at the NBA level. Braun averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34 minutes at Kansas.

33. Toronto Raptors: G Peyton Watson (UCLA, Freshman)

Watson is one of the biggest mysteries of the draft. He has excellent upside as a 6-foot-8 shooting guard but didn’t produce during his one year at UCLA. Watson only averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes this season. The Raptors can afford to take a gamble on a player like Watson, strictly on his upside.

Brown is one of the most athletic wings in the draft and has tremendous upside with the way he plays in transition and finishes around the rim. His outside shooting is the only thing giving teams pause. Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds during his one year at Baylor.

35. Orlando Magic: G Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, Junior)

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard made strides during his three seasons at Duke. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Moore Jr. was patient with his development and improved his 3-point shot and read off the pick-and-roll this past season. Moore Jr. averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game at Duke.

Roddy is a hard-nosed forward who puts 100% into everything he does. He struggled a little bit during the 5-vs.-5 scrimmages at the NBA draft combine, but teams love his work ethic and do-it-all attitude. Roddy averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season.

37. Sacramento Kings: F Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, Freshman)

Baldwin Jr. was a top-10 player out of high school and chose to play for his father at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee over blue-blood programs. He has great size at 6-foot-9 and is a solid ball handler. Unfortunately, Baldwin Jr. played only 11 games this season after suffering various minor injuries that kept him sidelined. He showed glimpses of what he could be at the next level after posting 26 points (6-for-6 from 3-point range) in a win over Robert Morris in December. The rest of the season was filled with inconsistency on the court, and Baldwin Jr. was one of the hardest prospects for NBA personnel to evaluate this season.

Williams has great size at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds and moves well off the block, creating space for his teammates. Williams averaged a double-double during the NCAA men’s tournament (14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds) and was named to the West Regional All-Tournament team.

Keels is a big guard, listed at 6-foot-4, 221 pounds, and did a little bit of everything at Duke this past season. Keels can bully himself in the lane off a mismatch switch and will be a good pickup for any team in the early second round.

Kamagate is a 6-foot-11 big man, and one of the most highly regarded international prospects in this draft class. He’s very raw offensively, but has shot well for teams in workouts and could have a very productive career after a year or two of development.

Rollins was solid during the NBA draft combine and participated in only one day of scrimmages. Rollins is a 6-foot-4 guard and averaged 18.9 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

42. New York Knicks: F Justin Lewis (Marquette, Freshman)

Lewis was one of the most productive guards in the Big East, averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. His best game of the season was in a win over Seton Hall where he posted 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The first thing every NBA scout and front office executive noticed when Foster walked into the gym was his improved frame. Foster lost 14 pounds, added muscle mass and looked incredible. His body fat came in at 6.2% and he moved much better on the court than during the G League season. His shot has improved, and he’s more consistent in the pick-and-pop. During his pro day, Foster hit eight corner threes in a row and showcased his athleticism with his dunks and explosive first step.

44. Atlanta Hawks: G Max Christie (Michigan State, Freshman)

Christie was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and fell a little flat in his one year at Michigan State. Many believed Christie should have returned for a second year, but he decided to remain in the draft and any team that takes him is drafting him on potential. Christie is a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 9.3 points in 30 minutes per game.

45. Charlotte Hornets: C Christian Koloko (Arizona, Junior)

Koloko is more than just a rim-runner with his 7-foot-1 frame. He rarely leaves the paint on ball screens, but when he does, he has more mobility than his size would indicate and can guard pretty well. He knows his role and plays to his strengths. Almost all of his shots are inside the key, not forcing anything from deep range.

46. Detroit Pistons: G JD Davison (Alabama, Freshman)

Davison is an extremely athletic guard who gets into the lane with ease and has improved his outside jump shot during the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 assists off the bench at Alabama.

Montero led all players in scoring with 368 points in the Overtime Elite League and has great vision in the open court, having two games with 10-plus assists. When Montero is in the game, the pace shifts and his teammates play at a higher level.

Minott has a lot of upside and is a great pickup in the mid-second round who will need a couple years of development. Minott is an athletic forward who loves to play above the rim and averaged 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds off the bench at Memphis.

49. Sacramento Kings: G Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers)

Besson is a 6-foot-3 playmaker out of France who played the last year in Australia’s National Basketball League. He’s a solid shooter off the dribble and is strong in the lane when posting up smaller guards.

Williams has great vision in the open court, makes the right pass every time and has an improved handle. During the NBA draft combine scrimmages, he punished any guard who ever switched on him in a mismatch situation and his motor has improved since the end of the college season.

51. Golden State Warriors: G/F Dereon Seabron (NC State, Sophomore)

Seabron is a big guard at 6-foot-8 who averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He’s a high energy, slasher in the lane and a great offensive rebounder for his size and position.

52. New Orleans Pelicans: G Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, Senior)

Williams is a perimeter wing who is athletic and can be plugged into multiple positions in the NBA, thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. Williams averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season at Wake Forest.

53. Boston Celtics: G Collin Gillespie (Villanova, Senior)

NBA teams love players who come from Jay Wright’s program. There’s a great track record with Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and most recently, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Gillespie is a true floor general who consistently shot well from deep, averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

56. Dallas Mavericks: F Moussa Diabate (Michigan, Freshman)

Diabate was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and didn’t get the minutes during his one year at Michigan to showcase his talent. He’s an athletic big who runs the floor well and can be a productive after a couple of years of development at the NBA level.

57. Golden State Warriors: F Jabari Walker (Colorado, Sophomore)

At 6-foot-9, Walker is an intriguing stretch-four prospect at the NBA level. He has a solid frame that has room to add some muscle mass. He appeared more comfortable with the ball in his hands this season. His game in the paint has improved, and he made the right read off of a double team more consistently this season.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers, Senior)

A big guard who hit multiple game-winners during his senior year at Rutgers. He’s not afraid of the big moment and has a decent first step off the wing to get past defenders. Harper Jr. averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season.

Nzosa is a mobile and athletic center, standing at 6-foot-10. He’s one of the youngest players in the draft and is a player a team can stash and develop for the next couple of years.

60. Indiana Pacers: F Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite)

Barlow is a long, athletic power forward with good hands who needs time adjusting to to the pace of the NBA game. He has great upside at 6-foot-9 and is versatile on both ends of the court.