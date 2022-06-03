Projecting every pick after early entry deadline

With the NBA draft less than three weeks away, teams around the league continue to ramp up their preparations by meeting with prospects for workouts and interviews.

The field of draft hopefuls was narrowed down this week with 111 prospects withdrawing from consideration ahead of the early entry deadline. It largely went by drama-free, but there were some surprises that withdrew, such as N.C. State guard Terquavion Smith.

Teams now have a better idea of which prospects will be available on draft night following the deadline. They can begin to host additional workouts with prospects if needed and really begin to zero in on some potential candidates.

Rookie Wire took a look at the next rookie class and projected every pick based on the latest information at hand. Of course, these rankings will change, but here is how we see the prospects at the moment.

Note: The 2022 draft will only have 58 picks after the Bucks and Heat were stripped of their second-round picks by the NBA.

Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-0

Weight: 195

Year: Freshman

Position: C

The rumor mill has started to swirl regarding who the Magic will take first with Jabari Smith Jr. emerging as the front-runner now, according to some reports. However, it seems a bit difficult to pinpoint how the team is leaning. Consider this: The team, under the direction of Jeff Weltman and John Hammond, has rarely leaked information regarding draft plans and typically doesn’t tip its hand. The Magic also haven’t had any of the top-five prospects in for workouts yet, but are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Orlando has often taken the best-player-available approach and that is unlikely to change now. They value those prospects with tremendous upside, which could point to Holmgren. He is viewed as perhaps the player with the most room to grow among Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. Holmgren will, of course, need to continue to bulk up to withstand the physicality of the NBA but the 7-footer emerged as a strong prospect on both sides of the ball and should be a good fit in Orlando.

Story continues

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Jake Crandall/The Indianapolis Star

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220

Year: Freshman

Position: F

With the Thunder on the clock at No. 2, fans are already salivating over the potential pick-and-roll duo with Smith and Josh Giddey. The Thunder are certainly stockpiling assets and talent for the future and Smith would be a huge addition to their core. He would give the team another play-making option that can help space the floor. Certainly, two areas of need for Sam Presti & Co.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: F

The consensus All-American proved to be unstoppable at times down in the paint and often found his way to the rim. He brings good size to the next level and figures to have the tools in place to become an all-around good player. Banchero even recently earned high praise from NBA legend Jamal Crawford, who was also born in Seattle, Washington. The potential addition of Banchero next to Jalen Green will be a fun duo to watch develop in the coming years as the Rockets continue their rebuild.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

The prevailing thought is Ivey should fall no further than the Indiana Pacers with the sixth pick, but the All-American is most commonly pegged to go to the Kings. However, the Knicks have reportedly shown strong interest in Ivey and could look to trade up to get their guy. Ivey is as explosive as they come and projects to be a good addition to teams in this range. Things could start to get interesting on draft night when the Kings are on the clock.

Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Year: Sophomore

Position: PF

Murray recently visited with the Magic, his first known workout to this point of the process. He is viewed as perhaps the most complete player near the top of the draft and projects to have a smooth transition to the next level. Murray filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis and was the only player this season to record at least 800 points, 300 rebounds, 60 blocked shots and 50 assists. His addition to the Pistons would give them yet another foundational piece to build around as they look to take the next step in 2022-23.

Indiana Pacers: Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

Year: N/A

Position: G

The Pacers taking Daniels would be a huge addition to their offense. The pairing of Daniels and Tyrese Haliburton could unlock plenty of scoring potential, especially with Malcolm Brogdon’s future in question with the team. Daniels is viewed as one of the best perimeter defenders in the draft and impressed with his decision-making and ability to make plays for others. He will need to improve his shooting stroke, but projects to be a good fit in Indiana.

Portland Trail Blazers: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-9

Weight: 230

Year: Freshman

Position: F

It is not a guarantee the Trail Blazers make this pick, as the team is rumored into wanting to trade it in order to add help. However, Sochan emerged as an excellent defender with Baylor and can affect games in a variety of ways. He has an evolving offensive game but projects to be able to develop into a player that can run the show and create for himself at the next level.

New Orleans Pelicans (from LA Lakers): Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Height: 6-5

Weight: 198

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Sharpe is widely projected to be a lottery pick given his athleticism and ability to defend with a 7-foot wingspan. He didn’t suit up in the scrimmages at the combine but had a chance to showcase himself at his pro day in Chicago. There is still much unknown about Sharpe after sitting out last season at Kentucky, but teams are certainly still intrigued with his ability and potential. Taking Sharpe here, should he still be on the board, is an easy decision for the Pelicans.

San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 204

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 37 games. He is viewed as a safe pick at this point of the draft and has the tools to develop into a knockdown shooter at the next level. He will need to improve as a defender but has the size and strength needed to emerge on that end of the floor. However, it will be his ability on offense that teams will be intrigued with.

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 196

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Davis had an incredible rise up draft boards this year. He finished third in scoring in the Big Ten and proved a dynamic scorer by creating for himself or working in the mid-range. He had three 30-point performances, including a season-high 37 points against then-No. 3 Purdue. He worked out with the Wizards on Thursday and likes the potential fit in Washington. Teams will want to see his 3-point percentage improve, after shooting just 30.6% last season, but Davis has potential as a three-level scorer.

New York Knicks: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-11

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Duren, who is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, enters the draft highly touted for his ability on defense. He has the size to hold his own against bigger competition as teams will be impressed with his 7-foot-5 wingspan. There are questions with his offensive game, but Duren has a lot to like elsewhere to overcome those possible shortcomings. Mitchell Robinson’s future with the Knicks is not set in stone so the team could target Duren as a possible replacement. The Knicks have also been rumored into wanting to trade up so it will be interesting to see if they make this pick.

Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers): AJ Griffin, Duke

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 222

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Griffin, who will not turn 19 until August, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is viewed as one of the most physical players with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He will likely need time to develop but the Thunder have plenty of minutes to go around for their younger players. Griffin will have the opportunity to play through some mistakes to begin his career.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, Duke

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-2

Weight: 242

Year: Sophomore

Position: C

With a couple of picks in this range, it will be interesting to see what Charlotte does this year. They couldn’t find much playing time for James Bouknight or Kai Jones this season but a change in direction at head coach could change that. The team certainly wants to win now so the Hornets will be a team to watch on draft night.

Williams, who measured in at 7 feet, 2 inches at the draft combine with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, has the skills every team covets on defense between his ability to control the paint and rebound with his size and wingspan. He figures to be a great fit with the Hornets to help fortify their frontcourt situation.

For more coverage on the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 216

Year: Senior

Position: G

Agbaji emerged as the go-to player for the Jayhawks and is a big reason they were the last team standing. As a four-year player, Agbaji can step in and help the Cavaliers now and provide another scoring punch and defensive option. Cleveland is in win-now mode and Agbaji looks to be a good option as a 3-and-D player.

Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans): Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 194

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Branham proved a strong offensive weapon that can score from all three levels. He weighed in at 194 pounds at the draft combine, a massive jump from the 180 pounds he was listed at by Ohio State, which will certainly help him with the transition to the next level. As previously mentioned, the Hornets will be intriguing to watch in the draft but Branham will be the best player available at this point for them.

For more coverage on the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

Atlanta Hawks: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Height: 6-9

Weight: 216

Year: N/A

Position: F

The 18-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 40% shooting from the field in 23 games this season with the Breakers. He is widely considered to be a first-round pick given his playmaking and defensive ability but may need some time to develop. The Hawks sent their rookies to the NBA G League this season so Dieng could follow that path next year.

Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn): Tari Eason, LSU

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Year: Sophomore

Position: F

Eason, who just turned 21, emerged as a tremendous defensive player this season, ranking fourth in the country in defensive rating (83.2) and fifth in defensive box plus-minus (5.7). He was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Because of his defensive ability, Eason projects to be taken in this range and could even be off the board by this pick. However, if he is still available, the Rockets should absolutely take him.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

Chicago Bulls: Walker Kessler, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-1

Weight: 256



Year: Sophomore

Position: C

We seem to be higher on Kessler than the consensus, but the fit with the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Bulls looks strong. He measured in with a 7-foot-4 wingspan at the draft combine and added about nine pounds from his playing weight at Auburn. Chicago needs some depth in the frontcourt and Kessler fits a lot of needs for the team heading into next season. It will be interesting to see if the Bulls go for need here or the best available player.

For more coverage on the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

Minnesota Timberwolves: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3

Weight: 196

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Washington established himself as a strong three-level scorer with great court vision when the ball is in his hands, something Minnesota could certainly use. He takes care of the ball and should have no problem running a second unit in the NBA. We like the fit with Washington in Minnesota.

San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Nikola Jovic, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Height: 6-11

Weight: 222

Year: N/A

Position: F

Jovic averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists with KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic League. He shot 41.4% from the field, including 31.5% from 3-point range, in 29 total games this season. The Spurs have been heavily linked with international prospects over the years and, with three first-round picks this year, could look to take a chance on Jovic.

Denver Nuggets: Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 209

Year: Junior

Position: G

Williams, who was named to the All-WCC first team, averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33 games. He ranked second in the conference in scoring and finished eighth in program history with 594 total points on the year. He is among the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and likely solidified himself as a first-round pick after a great showing at the combine last month. He boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and showed that he can do a little bit of everything.

Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah): Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Chandler, who posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the combine, is highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. He projects to fill several needs for the Grizzlies, who will need to secure their backup point guard position. His range looks to begin in the late teens so he could be available for Memphis on draft night.

Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198



Year: N/A

Position: G

With the 23rd pick, the 76ers are officially back on the clock. Of course, the Nets opted to defer the Sixers’ unprotected first-round pick acquired in the James Harden trade to 2023, meaning Philadelphia will keep the selection this year.

Hardy, who called himself the top prospect in the draft, could be a good option for the Sixers to consider. He was once viewed as a top-five pick but slipped a bit due to a variety of issues. However, he would bring a nice scoring punch to Philly, which proved to be an area of concern.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Milwaukee Bucks: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 187

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Wesley was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 39 steals. He excelled at using his athleticism to create for himself and getting past his defender. He has plenty of potential and room to grow, making Milwaukee a great destination for him. Wesley opted against participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine, likely a strong indication he feels good about his draft positioning.

San Antonio Spurs (from Boston): Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 205

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Houstan, who was once projected to be a lottery pick, is now viewed as a borderline first-round pick. He is rumored to have received a draft promise after skipping the combine last month as speculation has swirled as to which team could have given him that guarantee. He certainly feels strongly about his draft stock after forgoing his collegiate eligibility and could hear his name called in this range.

Dallas Mavericks: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 243

Year: Junior

Position: F

Liddell proved a strong scorer throughout the season, averaging 19.4 points per game, and finished in double figures in every game. He showed promise as a floor-spacer after converting on 37.4% of his 3.8 attempts per game from 3-point range, while he also has a nice mid-range game. He led the Big Ten in blocked shots and can help protect the paint at the next level and switch on defense. He fills a lot of needs for the Mavericks and could be a target at this stage of the draft.

Miami Heat: Christian Braun, Kansas

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 209

Year: Junior

Position: G

Braun recorded a 40-inch max vertical leap at the combine and enters the draft as one of the most athletic players. He established himself as a strong two-way player at Kansas and should bring that ability to the next level. He seems to fit into the Heat culture quite well and could find himself on South Beach soon.

Golden State Warriors: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 227

Year: Junior

Position: F

LaRavia, who was named to the All-ACC second team, averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and one blocked shot on 38.4% shooting from 3-point range last season. His 55 steals were tied for 15th-most in program history for a single season. He emerged as one of the standouts in the testing and shooting drills at the combine before opting out of the scrimmage games. He likely felt good about his stock by staying in the draft and would be a good addition to the Warriors as a player that can contribute in a variety of ways.

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Memphis Grizzlies: MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 196

Year: N/A

Position: F

Beauchamp projects to be a good addition in Memphis as a player that can step in and contribute off the bench. He can give the Grizzlies another strong defensive option with his 7-foot wingspan and elite athleticism. He will need to work on his shooting but would be a great option to consider at this point of the draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix): Dalen Terry, Arizona

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Terry, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals on 36.4% shooting from 3-point range. He ranked second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.84), sixth in assists and ninth in steals. He enters the draft highly touted for his ability to impact games as a low-usage player last season. The Thunder have been linked to Caleb Houstan here so it will be worth monitoring how the draft will fill out.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Second Round: Nos. 31-40

31. Indiana (from Houston): Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

32. Orlando: Kendall Brown, Baylor

33. Toronto (from Detroit): David Roddy, Colorado State

34. Oklahoma City: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

35. Orlando (from Indiana): Leonard Miller, Fort Erie International Academy

36. Portland: Trevor Keels, Duke

37. Sacramento: Max Christie, Michigan State

38. San Antonio (from Lakers): Ryan Rollins, Toledo

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio): Josh Minott, Memphis

40. Minnesota (from Washington): Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Second Round: Nos. 41-50

41. New Orleans: Peyton Watson, UCLA

42. New York: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

43. Clippers: Ismael Kamagate, Paris

44. Atlanta: Justin Lewis, Marquette

45. Charlotte: Christian Koloko, Arizona

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn): JD Davison, Alabama

47. Memphis (from Cleveland): Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

48. Minnesota: Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

49. Sacramento (from Chicago): Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna

50. Minnesota (from Denver): Trevion Williams, Purdue

Second Round: Nos. 51-60

51. Golden State (from Toronto): Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria

52. New Orleans (from Utah): Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

53. Boston: Yannick Nzosa, Unicaja

Milwaukee: Forfeited

Miami (from Philadelphia): Forfeited

54. Washington (from Dallas): Keon Ellis, Alabama

55. Golden State: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

56. Cleveland (from Miami): Hugo Besson, NZ Breakers (NBL)

57. Portland (via Memphis): Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

58. Indiana (from Phoenix): Jabari Walker, Colorado

1

1

1

1