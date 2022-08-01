Projected Steelers starting offense after the first week of training camp

The first week of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is in the books and this week the Steelers put the pads on. So as we will do regularly leading up to the start of the regular season, here is our latest update to the projected starting offense. If you see some surpsises, it’s in response to how things went in the first week and is subject to change.
QB-Mason Rudolph
RB-Najee Harris
FB-Derek Watt
WR-Chase Claypool
WR-George Pickens
WR-Diontae Johnson
TE-Pat Freiermuth
LT-Dan Moore Jr.
LG-Kendrick Green
C-Mason Cole
RG-James Daniels
RT-Chuks Okorafor
