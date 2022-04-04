projected lineup vs. Oakland Athletics

The free-agent signings of power hitters Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber give Phillies manager Joe Girardi plenty of enticing options with his batting order.

With four players accumulating at least 27 home runs last season — along with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins — Girardi should be able to better protect Harper, the 2021 National League MVP, in the lineup.

Girardi likes to alternate between left-handed and right-handed batters, in part to make it more difficult for opposing managers to rely on one reliever to get through a late inning, but four of the Phils’ top six hitters are righties.

The Phillies’ Nick Castellanos, 8, and Bryce Harper talk before a spring training game.

Heading into Friday afternoon’s season opener against the Oakland Athletics (3:05 p.m.) at Citizens Bank Park, here is what the lineup should be:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. J.T. Realmuto, C

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Nick Castellanos, DH

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Jean Segura, 2B

8. Bryson Stott, 3B

9. Mickey Moniak, CF

Hoskins or Segura could move into the No. 2 hole, but I like the idea of Realmuto at Nos. 2. With the second-most home runs (34) among 2022 Phillies last year, as well as the second-best slugging percentage (.516, fifth in the majors) and on-base percentage (.939, sixth) — Harper led MLB in both categories — Castellanos makes the most sense as the cleanup hitter. Castellanos could play some left field and Schwarber is among those capable of being used as the designated hitter.

Coming off of a disappointing season at the plate and in the field, Gregorius gets the first crack at shortstop and hits sixth to prevent there from being three consecutive right-handers. But if Gregorius struggles, Stott, a natural shortstop, should take over.

As for third base, Stott is hitting better than Alec Bohm, who had a miserable second MLB campaign, and getting a long look. It’s possible Stott begins the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to allow for more relievers on the opening-day roster given the lockout-shortened spring, but the Phillies wouldn’t be utilizing their best lineup if that happens.

Former No. 1 overall pick Moniak, who is also having a terrific spring, could platoon with Matt Vierling in center field with Odubel Herrera sidelined by an oblique strain.

Aaron Nola will make his fifth consecutive opening-day start on the mound.

