Progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal backs Biden running in 2024

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) has endorsed President Biden running for a second term in 2024.

“He was not my first or second choice for president, but I am a convert,” Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Politico on Monday.

“I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term and finish this agenda we laid out,” she added.

Jayapal, who was re-elected to her fourth term in Congress on Nov. 8, endorsed fellow progressive caucus member Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over Biden back in 2020.

But the 57-year-old lawmaker has lauded Biden’s “bold” agenda goals going back to his first year in office, strongly supporting his “progressive” presidency and giving him an “A” grade at that point.

“President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs,” she said back in May of 2021, raving about Biden’s trillions of dollars in proposed spending at the time.

Jayapal, who according to Politico is in frequent touch with the White House, said Monday that the 80-year-old president understands that “progressive issues are popular.”

“What the president understands is you need this progressive base — young people, folks of color — and that progressives issues are popular,” Jayapal said. “Whoever is in the White House should understand that, because it is a basic tenet now of how you win elections.”

Jayapal’s enthusiasm for another Biden term in the White House stands in stark contrast to many other Democrats who believe a fresh face is needed at the top of the 2024 Democratic ticket.

A USA Today/Ipsos poll released on Sunday found that 50% of Democratic voters say Biden should be the party nominee in 2024 and deserves re-election.

Two-thirds of voters in an NBC News exit poll on Election Day said they didn’t want to see Biden on the ballot in 2024.

Progressive group RootsAction, a grassroots organization that backed Sanders in 2020, also launched a “Don’t Run Joe” campaign a day after the midterm elections targeting Democratic voters in New Hampshire.

“It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024,” a campaign press release from the progressive group said on Nov. 9.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are among the numerous Democratic lawmakers who have wavered on endorsing a second Biden term in the White House.