Productivity Media Teams With Former Lucasfilm Exec Catherine Winder For Film & TV Slate – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. film finance and production company Productivity Media Inc has entered an investment and first look distribution deal with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, the Canada-based company led by former LucasFilm executive Catherine Winder, producer on Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The companies have entered into a partnership to co-produce and finance original film and TV content for the family and adult market. Winder will introduce the slate at this week’s Content London, including new projects Sparrow and The Boy Sherlock.

Sparrow is a one-hour live-action drama from Marie Clements (Red Snow), the Canadian indigenous creator, writer director. The multi-part series charts how 21-year-old Indigenous smokejumper, Jett Wilds, is called upon by the spirits of thousands of Indigenous women to become the conduit for finishing their unresolved stories and igniting the supernatural gifts she’s been harboring until now. As the individual spirits of these women come together to create a murmuration that release their story, Jett Wilds becomes The Sparrow. She begins her journey from a downtrodden and reluctant hero to avenging angel in the small dark and twisted town of Tinsel.

The Boy Sherlock is based on the YA book series by Canadian author Shane Peacock, which is produced by Catherine Winder, Navid McIlhargey, Lisa O’Brien and Factual Fiction’s Tom and Emily Dalton, with Matt Cirulnik writing. Inspired by the book of the same name by Shane Peacock, the story combines the origin of a young Sherlock Holmes (as he deals with anti-Semitism) in uncovering a dangerous murder mystery that would become his first solved crime, and combines it with a mystery told in present day New York (to a young girl of color dealing with her own issues around exclusion).

The partnership with Wind Sun Sky marks the recent expansion of PMI, which has been active in film finance and production over the last few years.

PMI’s recent releases include The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Ashley Green, and Unplugging starring Eva Longoria, Matt Walsh, and Lea Thompson. The company is currently in post-production on Borderline produced by Margot Robbie and starring Samara Weaving and Eric Dane; Queen Of Bones starring Martin Freeman, Julia Butters and Taylor Schilling; the Joel David Moore-directed Some Other Woman starring Amanda Crew, Tom Felton, and Ashley Greene; and Littlemouth starring Dennis Quaid and Isabelle Fuhrman.

“I am very excited to join forces with the Productivity Media family. This is going to be a wonderful partnership that brings great stories featuring inspired, leading talent to the marketplace,” said Wind Sun Sky’s Winder.

“We have long been admirers of Catherine and her world building expertise and are thrilled to expand our relationship by partnering with the innovative, highly creative team at Wind Sun Sky. Together we look forward to bringing a wide array of multi-platform stories to audiences worldwide,” added PMI’s William Santor.