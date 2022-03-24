Production Guild Of Great Britain Unveils 2022 Award Winners – The Hamden Journal

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has unveiled its award winners for 2022 ahead of the prize ceremony on Saturday. Scroll down for the full list.

The Production Team of the Year Award was won by the crew behind Northman, Robert Eggers follow-up to The Lighthouse, including producer Mark Huffam.

According to jury chair Callum McDougal, the decision was made in part because the film was the first major feature to shoot in Northern Ireland during Covid, which sent “a sign across the world that we could continue to work safely in this country and deliver film successfully.”

A special mention in the category went to the team behind Sarah Gavron’s Rocks.

The PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award went to Andrew Haigh’s See-Saw series The North Water following a challenging shoot.

“The North Water team demonstrated how to survive the perfect production storm: you take all the elements that make production tricky, throw in Covid and then sail north. The fact that they not only survived it, but they’d do it again, is testament to this team’s achievement. This is what UK high-end television looks like today,” commented jury chair and PGGB chair Alex Boden.

A special mention went to the production team behind upcoming crime drama series Suspect for Channel 4.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the James Bond franchise and owners of London-based company EON Productions, will be presented with The PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award.

“There are almost too many reasons why Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson deserve this very special award this year, perhaps more than any other year in the long history of their tenure of the Bond franchise,” said Film Critic and Presenter Jason Solomons, who is presenting the prize to Broccoli and Wilson, who are in Los Angeles and have pre-recorded an acceptance speech. “What they did with Bond 25, No Time To Die, is nothing short of phenomenal – showing bravery, commitment, utter faith in their movie, knowledge of their audience and making hard commercial decisions before delivering with the most artistic of flourishes.”

Samantha Perahia, British Film Commission Head of Production UK, will be presented with this year’s PGGB Inspiration Award. The prize is in recognition of the guidance and advice she provided the sector during the pandemic. A special mention in the category went to Lynn Saunders, Head of Liverpool Film Office.

The PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award was won by Emily Stillman (Senior Vice President, Studio Operations WBSL) and actor Charlotte Riley for their efforts to bring The WonderWorks, the first dedicated childcare facility at a UK film or TV studio, to Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

Special mentions in the category went to Channel 4’s ‘Black to Front’ campaign; The Film & TV Charity’s Mental Health campaigns; Jules Hussey (Brazen Productions); Nahrein Kemp (ITV Creative Diversity Partner), Digital Orchard Foundation and Sky Productions for The Rising.

The PGGB Spotlight on New Talent Award will be presented to Fay Mohamed in recognition of “the tenacity and ability she has shown whilst stepping up from Production Coordinator to Production Manager”.

A special mention went to Elizabeth Perkins, Covid Co-ordinator – Additional Photography Unit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Travel and Accommodation Co-ordinator on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Finally, the Awards will also pay tribute to the life of veteran British television producer and Hartswood Films’ founder, Beryl Vertue, who died this year.

This year’s PGGB ceremony will be hosted by comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty on Saturday at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

Full list of winners:

The PGGB Film Production Team of the Year Award – The Northman

PGGB members receiving the prize: Mark Huffam (Producer), Peter Eardley (Financial Controller), Naomi Liston (Supervising Location Manager) Darren Chesney (Production Manager), Nikki Chamberlain (UK Production Accountant), Tom Boardman (Payroll Accountant), Barry McGoniglet (Assistant Accountant) and Jakub Malar (Assistant Accountant)

The PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award – The North Water

Receiving the prize: Nicky Earnshaw (Head of Production, See-Saw Films), Alice Dawson (Co-Producer), Paul Murphy (Financial Controller), Edward Rastelli-Lewis (Production Manager), Adam Hutchings (Production Accountant), Owen Keys (1st Assistant Accountant – London/Budapest)

The PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award – Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson

The PGGB Inspiration Award – presented to Samantha Perahi

The PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award – Emily Stillman (Senior Vice President, Studio Operations WBSL) and actor Charlotte Riley

The PGGB Spotlight on New Talent Award – Fay Mohamed