Production Giant Forecasts Revenue Of €3B ($3.2B) – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay has pulled the curtain back on its earnings for the first time since its $2.2B takeover of Endemol Shine Group and going public.

The world’s largest independent television production group forecast that its revenue will reach €3B ($3.2B) next year, though this figure remains unaudited.

Banijay sales for the first nine months of 2022 stood at €2.1B ($2.26B), which rose nearly 18% from €1.8B over the same period in 2021.

The Survivor, MasterChef and SAS Rogue Heroes producer’s adjusted EBITDA was €297M ($319M) between January and September, up 23.4% from €240.8M ($259M) the previous year.

The earnings were disclosed in an investor presentation this week by Banijay’s parent company FL Entertainment Group, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Banijay accounted for the majority of FL Entertainment’s total income of €2.7B ($2.9B) in the first nine months of 2022. EBITDA was €446.4M ($480M). The company’s other assets include BetClic Everest, a sports betting and gaming group.

FL Entertainment said Banijay’s income was 84% non-scripted, while the U.S. and Latin America was its biggest territory. Some 18% of Banijay’s revenue came from the Americas.

The earnings confirm Banijay’s status as the biggest independent production house in the world. Its revenue is comfortably ahead of competitors in Europe, including ITV Studios and Fremantle.

Here’s how they stack up, ranked by dollar currency conversions accurate as of this morning:

2021 revenue

Banijay: €2.8B ($3B)

ITV Studios: £1.76B ($2.1B)

Fremantle: €1.9B ($2B)

BBC Studios (to March 2022): £1.6B ($1.95B)

All3Media: £866M ($1.05B)

January-September 2022 revenue

Banijay: €2.1B ($2.26B)

Fremantle: €1.7B ($1.8B)

ITV Studios: £1.38B ($1.68B)