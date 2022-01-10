Production Company Culture House Announces West Coast Expansion – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Film and television production company Culture House is expanding its offices to Los Angeles along with two key new hires.

Founding Partner Carri Twigg will lead the West Coast office for the growing slate of projects. Joining her is new hire, Jaimie Woo, who has been named senior development producer reporting to Twigg. Woo will be leading development for the company’s premium documentary and unscripted slate. She will also serve as a lead consultant within the Culture House consultancy.

Twigg and Woo previously worked together in the White House during the Obama administration for then-Vice President Joe Biden. Prior to Culture House, Woo worked for Emmy-nominated writer/director Sam Esmail.

Kristie Lutz has been named executive in charge of production overseeing the growing demand of production management across the premium documentary, unscripted and branded content slate. She will be based in NY and report to Founding Partner Nicole Galovski. Prior to Culture House, Lutz held creative positions at HBO, Adult Swim and Univision producing original content for broadcast, streaming and the web.

Culture House’s West Coast expansion now counts 25 employees between the coasts as the company prepares to launch podcast and scripted divisions during 2022. The Black, Brown and Women owned production company founded in 2019 by executive producer Raeshem Nijhon, and Founding Partners Carri Twigg, head of development and Nicole Galovski, head of production has become a go-to company for A-list talent looking to make TV and film with a message. Twigg will relocate to head Culture House LA while Nijhon and Galovski will continue to head its NYC headquarters.

“I’m beyond thrilled to once again be colleagues with Jaimie, particularly in a new iteration: storytelling at the intersection of pop culture and politics. Jaimie’s rare combination of creativity and depth of understanding of contemporary America make her a perfect fit for Culture House as we continue to expand our premium doc and unscripted slate and build the cultural consultancy,”said Twigg.

“We’re delighted to work with Kristie – her creative approach to operations coupled with her production expertise in both unscripted and scripted content is an invaluable asset to shepherding our growing roster of projects,” said Galovski.

Culture House has several projects currently in production for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu including The Hair Tales, an intimate exploration of Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair, which is slated to premiere this summer. The series is a co-production with Onyx collective and OWN from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis. Produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision, and Harpo Films. Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, and Oprah Winfrey also serve as executive producers.

Culture House is represented by WME and attorney Daniel Benge at Fox Rothschild LLP.