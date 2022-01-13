Producers Guild Postpones 32nd Awards to March 19 Due to Omicron Surge

Another day, another postponement in this strange awards season, once again disrupted by COVID-19. On Thursday, the Producers Guild of America announced that its 33rd annual awards event would be moving from Feb. 26 to March 19. It was the second organization to announce a new date Thursday, following the Critics Choice Association, which rescheduled its gala for March 13. Both ceremonies will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The PGA noted that it was “working closely with government officials and health experts to implement strict COVID-19 safety protocols to help protect the health and safety of all staff and attendees.” To attend the PGA Awards, all guests must present proof of vaccination and booster (depending on eligibility) and a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The guild also explained that nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories would be announced Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, and the winners of those categories would be revealed at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the week of March 15.

Last month, the PGA shared its list of nominees in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category, which included “Ascension,” “Flee,” “Summer of Soul,” “In the Same Breath” and “The Rescue.” The PGA will announce the majority of film and television nominees on Jan. 27.

The 32nd PGA Awards were held virtually on March 27, 2021, when “Nomadland,” “Soul” and “My Octopus Teacher” took top prizes in film and “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were among the winners in television. The last time the PGA celebrated in person was in January 2020, for the 31st annual awards.