Producers Guild Of America’s Annual Celebration – The Hamden Journal

The Producers Guild of America is out with the key dates for its 2022-23 PGA Awards season. The 34th annual gala will be held Saturday, February 25, at the Beverly Hilton, and the nominees will be revealed in three parts during December and January.

Nominations for sports, children’s and shortform will be announced December 8, followed by documentary film noms on December 12. Those vying in all other categories will be revealed on January 12.

Details about the fourth annual PGA Innovation Award — presented to the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience — are TBA.

Here are the key dates for the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards season:

Eligibility Period for 2023 Producers Guild Awards

• Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1 – December 31

Notice of Producing Credits Form

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, September 1

• Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Thursday, September 29

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, October 13

Screener Submission

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, September 1

Nomination Polls Open

• Sports Children’s and Short Form: Monday, November 21

• Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., December 14

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wed., December 21

Nomination Polls Close

• Sports Children’s and Short Form: Wednesday, December 7 (2 p.m. PT)

• Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., January 11 (2 p.m. PT)

Nominees Announced

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Monday, December 12

• Sports Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 8

• Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 12

Final Polls Open

• Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 23

• Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., January 27

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

• Week of February 20

Final Polls Close

• Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., February 10 (2 p.m. PT)

• Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Fri., February 17 (2 p.m. PT)

Awards Show

• Saturday, February 25