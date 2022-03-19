Producers Guild Awards Winners List – Updating Live – The Hamden Journal

The Producers Guild of America has raised the curtain on its 33rd annual PGA Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The Hamden Journal is updating the winners live as each of the 10 categories is announced; see the list below.

The 10 films up for the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures are Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick… BOOM! and West Side Story. That mirrors the Best Picture Oscar field except for Drive My Car, which made the Academy’s list instead of tick, tick… BOOM!

The guild’s trophy show covers theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures. See the PGA’s film nominees here, the TV noms here and the winners of the sports, children’s, shortform and innovation categories — which were handed out Monday — here.

The PGAs traditionally are the first guild awards show of the season, and this year it initially was set for February 26 — the night before the SAG Awards. But the Omicron surge forced postponement of the ceremony to tonight, and as a result, this is the first time the Producers Guild Awards will be held during final Oscar voting.

That’s particularly important because the PGAs generally follow in lock-step with AMPAS. This show also has 10 nominees for Best Picture and uses the same ranked-choice system as the Oscars does for Best Picture only — meaning that voters must list their choices from 1 being favorite to 10 being least favorite. Thus, the PGA is the group most likely to get a similar choice as the Oscars for Best Picture. And a win for anything other than The Power of the Dog could upend the Best Picture Oscar race with half a week of voting left. An upset could come from any direction, and the ranked-choice accounting method makes predicting the top PGA winner complicated.

Nomadland took the marquee PGA Award last year en route to winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

There are a half-dozen folks set for special honors tonight: DC TV universe czar Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars patriarch George Lucas (Milestone Award), EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Legendary vice chair and Dune Oscar nominee Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award) and Insecure creator-star Issa Rae (Visionary Award).

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2022 PGA Awards, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Hacks (Season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 8)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Succession (Season 3)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story