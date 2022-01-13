Producers Guild Awards 2022 Postponed Until Mid-March Amid Omicron Surge – The Hamden Journal

The Omicron surge has forced another change in the movie awards-season calendar, with the Producers Guild of America saying Thursday it has decided to postpone its 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on Saturday, March 19, still at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. Because of the postponement, nominations for the Children’s, Sports, and Short-Form categories have been shifted to a January 18 announcement date. Those had been scheduled to arrive today.

The winners in those aforementioned categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the week of March 15. Previously announced dates, including eligibility, voting windows and future nominations announcements, will remain the same, meaning the Theatrical and Animated motion picture nominees remain set to be announced January 27 along with the Television and Streaming nominees.

When the show does take place, the PGA said strict Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place. Proof of the vaccination and booster, if eligible, as well as a recent negative test will be required to attend.

More information about the awards and nominee events will be announced in the coming weeks, the guild said.

The musical chairs among the major awards-season ceremonies has been in full swing with the arrival of the Omicron variant. The Critics Choice Awards, which had to move off its original January 9 date, revealed today it will now hold its event on Sunday, March 13, which is also the date of the key BAFTA film awards.

The new PGA Awards date now places it the same weekend as the Writers Guild Awards, which are set for March 20. The Directors Guild Awards are currently set for March 12.

The Oscars this year are Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater.

The 2022 PGA Awards are being produced by Anchor Street Collective for the PGA. Branden Chapman is EP, Carleen Cappelletti is co-EP, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is director.