Prodigy’ Mid-Season Trailer Revealed, Ronny Cox Joins Cast – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ today debuted the official mid-season trailer for season one of its original animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The trailer was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, during the “Star Trek” universe panel at New York Comic Con.

It was also announced that Ronny Cox has joined the season one voice cast with a recurring role. Cox will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Admiral Edward Jellico, a promotion from his original character, Captain Jellico.

Star Trek: Prodigy will have its mid-season return on Thursday, Oct. 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the US, and on Friday, Oct. 28 in Latin America, Australia, Italy and the U.K. Following the series’ return, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.

The Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con featured a conversation with series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, and Jameela Jamil, as well as executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, Alex Kurtzman, and Rod Roddenberry, and director and executive producer Ben Hibon. Josh Horowitz, host at MTV and of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, served as the panel moderator.

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The series is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by president of animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie

Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.

The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay) and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).