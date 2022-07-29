Procter & Gamble Stock Slides as Fiscal 2023 Forecast Misses Estimates

Text size





reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.21 a share, missing analysts’ estimates by 1 cent, and issued a fiscal-year forecast that also missed expectations.

(ticker: PG), which makes Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and Crest toothpaste, fell 3.8% early Friday to $142.45. Coming into the session, the stock has declined 9.5% this year.

Sales in the quarter rose 3% to $19.5 billion. Organic sales jumped 7%.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Procter & Gamble to report quarterly earnings of $1.22 a share on revenue of $19.4 billion. A year earlier, the company earned $1.13 a share on sales of nearly $19 billion.

Organic growth was estimated at 6.5%, according to Bloomberg.

The company said it expects earnings in fiscal 2023 to be flat to up about 4%. At the midpoint, the company said, it would equate to $5.93 a share, below Wall Street forecasts of $6.02 a share.

P&G said said it expects fiscal 2023 sales growth flat to up 2%. Foreign exchange is expected to be a headwind of about three percentage points. The company expects organic sales growth in the range of 3% to 5%, the lowest since 2019 when the company reported a 5% increase, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“As we look forward to fiscal 2023, we expect another year of significant headwinds,” said Jon Moeller, president and chief executive.

