ProBlue Update: Aidan Hutchinson writes name in Detroit Lions history books

football
Josh Henschke
• Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Much has been made about the hometown kid Aidan Hutchinson playing for his hometown team, the Detroit Lions.
After setting records of his own during his time in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson can now boast, just two games into his NFL career, that he can have his name permanently written in the Lions’ history books in ink.
According to the Lions’ PR team, Hutchinson’s three-sack performance during Sunday’s 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders is the most sacks from a Lions rookie ever.
After being held quiet in his debut, Hutchinson stormed back in a major way on Sunday. He feels it’s all part of the learning process.
“You learn from stuff and you move on,” Hutchinson told reporters after the game. “I don’t think that I played bad in the first game. But, definitely, I had a lot more opportunity, I felt, in this game and I made the most of it. Yeah, I think I played good in both games, but definitely, I made the most of my opportunities in this game.”