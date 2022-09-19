ProBlue Update: Aidan Hutchinson writes name in Detroit Lions history books

Much has been made about the hometown kid Aidan Hutchinson playing for his hometown team, the Detroit Lions.

After setting records of his own during his time in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson can now boast, just two games into his NFL career, that he can have his name permanently written in the Lions’ history books in ink.

According to the Lions’ PR team, Hutchinson’s three-sack performance during Sunday’s 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders is the most sacks from a Lions rookie ever.