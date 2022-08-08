Pro-SALT House Dems say they’ll back spending plan

They’re not SALT-y.

A pair of House Democrats from New Jersey indicated over the weekend that they’ll support the massive spending plan their party forced through the Senate over the weekend — despite their earlier insistence that any such bill lift the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

The statements by Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer indicate the $740 billion so-called Inflation Reduction Act will clear the House and head to President Biden’s desk later this week.

“The bill is fully paid for, in part, with provisions that go after tax cheats. It will also help pay down the debt — a fiscally-responsible way to get inflation down,” Gottheimer said after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

“As for SALT, my line in the sand remains the same. If someone tries to change the tax rates on families in my District, I will insist that we restore the State and Local Tax Deduction,” he continued. “This legislation doesn’t raise taxes on families in my District — it reduces the financial burden on them. For that reason, and for its strong support of the climate, lower prescription drug prices, and job creation, I’ll be voting for it.”

Sherrill also expressed her commitment to reforming SALT, but noted that “[b]ecause this legislation does not raise taxes on families in my district, but in fact significantly lowers their costs, I will be voting for it.”

“If someone tries to change the tax rates on families in my District, I will insist that we restore the State and Local Tax Deduction,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer vowed. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Mikie Sherrill said she would vote for the legislation because it “does not raise taxes on families in my district.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

SALT deductions were limited to $10,000 as part of former President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan in 2017, hurting residents of high-tax states like New York and New Jersey.

Late last year, both Sherill and Gottheimer – along with Democratic Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi – insisted that President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better package increase the caps, with Suozzi embracing the mantra: “No SALT, no deal.”

Suozzi’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Despite Sherrill and Gottheimer’s insistence that the legislation would not raise taxes on individuals, an analysis of an earlier version of the bill by the Joint Committee on Taxation found that levies would jump by $16.7 billion on American taxpayers making less than $200,000 in 2023 and another $14.1 billion on taxpayers who make between $200,000 and $500,000.

Rep. Tom Suozzi previously embraced the “No SALT, no deal” mantra. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The measure passed by the Senate doles out $369 billion on environmental programs, including tax credits for buyers of electric vehicles and rebates for low-income Americans to install renewable energy sources in their homes.

The legislation also includes provisions allowing Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of certain drugs and capping out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 annually. The bill also extends expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025, allowing people earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level to get health insurance for free.

A $35 per month cap on what private insurers can charge for insulin failed to survive the hours-long vote-a-rama that preceded the final vote, falling three votes short of the 60 needed to make the legislation.

The House is expected to reconvene to debate and vote on the measure on Friday. All 210 of the chamber’s Republicans are expected to vote against the bill.