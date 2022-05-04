‘Pro-Life’ Candidate Flails When Asked About Assaulting Pregnant Wife

Greg Lopez embodies much of what the modern Republican Party is about.

The Colorado gubernatorial candidate wants to ban voting by mail, even though he has voted by mail in every election since 2013, when Colorado began mail-in voting. He has no qualms about using anti-LGBTQ dog whistles to score political points, but denies he’s homophobic.

And he calls himself “pro-life without exceptions,” but fails to understand how him having been arrested in 1993 for assaulting his pregnant wife undercuts the sincerity of that message.

We know all of these things because of a breathtaking interview he sat for with 9News Denver’s Kyle Clarkthat aired Tuesday night.

That last clip is one you’re going to want to watch:

Here’s the transcript:

Clark: “You are pro-life, without exceptions for rape and incest and life or health of the mother. Additionally, in 1993, you were arrested for violently assaulting your then-pregnant wife. Some people might see those two things at odds, but they both involve you exerting control over a woman’s body. Is that what Coloradans want from their governor?” Lopez: “Well, first of all, it wasn’t a violent situation. If you go back and look ―” Clark: “You were arrested for assault.” Lopez: “We were both arrested for assault. Both of us, OK?” Clark: “… and one of you was pregnant. So, again, the question is: Do Coloradans want somebody who has a history both in word and action of controlling the bodies of women?”

Lopez responded to the above by noting he isn’t Jesus, “the one perfect man that’s ever walked this Earth.”

Lopez, who secured top-line billing on the party’s ballot at the Republican state assembly last month, will face off against Republican rival Heidi Ganahl for the party’s nomination in the June 28 primary.

