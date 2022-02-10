Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 announced

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — There was no obvious headliner in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, but a lot of quality players, a coach and even an official.

The class of 2022 was announced Thursday at the NFL Honors show in Los Angeles. There were some great players who had a chance to get in but fell short, like Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and DeMarcus Ware. Here is the group that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Canton, Ohio this summer:

Boselli is the first Jaguars player to get in the Hall of Fame. He was a dominant offensive tackle whose career was cut short by injuries, but he played at a high level during his time with the expansion Jaguars. Boselli played six full seasons and made the Pro Bowl five times.

Cliff Branch, WR, 1972-85 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

Branch was a deep threat who was perfect in the Raiders’ aggressive passing offense. A three-time All-Pro, Branch died in 2019. He finished his career with 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Butler was a multi-talented safety and a big part of the Packers’ renaissance in the 1990s. Butler played a key role on the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship team and became a prototype for the modern do-it-all safety.

LeRoy Butler of the Packers made the Hall of Fame after a long wait. (Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

Art McNally, 1959-67 NFL official , 1968-91 NFL supervisor of officials 1968-91

McNally got in as a contributor for his decades of work with the NFL and its officials.

Lauded for his leadership and tackling ability, Mills was a stalwart at middle linebacker for the Saints and Panthers over more than a decade. Mills died in 2005. A five-time Pro Bowler, Mills had 1,265 career tackles.

Richard Seymour, DE/DT, 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Seymour was a big part of the early part of the Patriots dynasty, dominating the game from the defensive line. He made seven Pro Bowls, including two with the Raiders in his final few NFL seasons.

Vermeil almost won the Eagles their first Super Bowl, coming up short against the Raiders at the end of the 1980 season, then retired shortly after citing burnout. He came back years later and led the Rams to one of the most surprising championship seasons ever in 1999.

Young was a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the all-decade team of the 1990s. He was a mountain in the middle of the 49ers defense and retired with 89.5 career sacks.