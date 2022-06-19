Pro-choice activists protest outside Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s home

Pro-choice activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house over the weekend, donning fake-blood-stained clothes and holding baby dolls.

The protesters marched to the judge’s Falls Church, Va., home Saturday and held signs including one with a coat hanger on it that said, “Not going back.”

The youth activists, part of a group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, tied their hands together with tape and held the plastic baby dolls.

“This is what Amy’s America looks like,” one protester Ariana, 15, said in a video the group posted. “Children will be forced to give birth to children. Women will be silenced. Women will be invalidated. Women will be told they are less than.

“And that is not OK. We cannot let that happen. … You can’t let this future happen to us. It’s not fair.”

Pro-choice activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Abortion-rights activists with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights hold baby dolls at the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on June 18, 2022 in Falls Church, Virginia. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The group, which pushes slogans including “forced motherhood = female enslavement,” called the protest the “Women Are Not Incubators Youth Procession.”

The group said it isn’t working to “change the minds of women-hating fascists” but rather is “calling on the pro-choice majority” in the US to stop the Supreme Court from overturning the abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court is set to announce whether it will overturn the landmark abortion case as soon as this week.

A majority of Americans believes it’s wrong to protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, according to a Fox News poll. The group includes a majority of Republicans, while 58% of Democrats say they see nothing wrong with the demonstrations.

Overall, 37% believe the protests are appropriate.

Abortion-rights activists march near the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on June 18, 2022. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The poll came following the news that an armed California man was arrested at the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.