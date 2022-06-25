Pro-choice activist climbs from DC bridge after 24 hour abortion protest

The man who climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade remained in his position for over 24 hours before climbing down on Saturday afternoon.

The protestor, Guido Reichstadter, began climbing the bridge around 10 a.m. Friday, according to FOX 5 DC .

While Reichstadter stood atop the bridge, traffic came to a halt while officials tried to contact him.

Reichstadter planned to stay on top of the bridge for as long as possible. Upon reaching the top of the bridge, his water bottle fell to the ground, leaving him without hydration.

He was taken into police custody after getting off the bridge’s archway on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Reichstadter hopes the stunt will inspire civil disobedience nationwide in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“If I can make it to the top of this ever-loving bridge, I know you can make it into the street!” he tweeted Friday. “Let’s shut it down nonviolently day after day after day till our rights are protected. I’ll be up here, much love to you all!”

Activist Guido Reichstadter holds a flag and a green smoke flare as he stands on the top of the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge. Ford Fischer/News2Share/via REUTERS

Traffic on the bridge was re-opened to the public on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The bridge’s archway is 70 feet tall.

In a tweet asking for help with the “nonviolent civil resistance movement for abortion rights,” Reichstadter indicated how his protest will likely end.

“I’ll be in jail soon but look forward to making contact when I get out,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Firdausa Stover contributed to this report.