Pro and cons of the New York Giants picking UNC football’s Joshua Ezeudu in 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina football coaches viewed Joshua Ezeudu as the team’s most talented and versatile offensive lineman, using him at four different positions through the years.

The New York Giants picked him Friday night in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 67 overall selection, targeting him for a guard spot. He became the first Tar Heels product to go off the board, ahead of even star quarterback Sam Howell, whose wait to be chosen continued.

“As a run blocker, the down blocks to seal off defenders, he did that,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Friday night, when Ezeudu went at the top of the third round, two picks after the second round ended. “He has the athleticism to get the job done in space. But you think about a guard, that’s where he’s going to play. He’s got that starting experience at tackle, but inside, I think that will give him a chance.”

Here’s more of what Ezeudu figures to bring to the Giants.

The positives

Ezeudu made 28 starts across the last three seasons, appearing at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle for North Carolina’s high-powered offense that put up big numbers with Howell at the controls.

Ezeudu’s adaptable nature and ability to plug in at multiple positions should serve him well in the NFL, particularly early on as a developmental offensive lineman.

Some of his best college moments came on the move, pulling and opening lanes for 1,000-yard rushers Michael Carter and Javonte Williams during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and Ty Chandler last season. Ezeudu earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team honors as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, when the Tar Heels reached the Orange Bowl.

“Big, versatile blocker who’d sometimes play different positions in the same game,” Josh Edwards of CBS Sports said Friday night, assessing Ezeudu. “Quality athlete with serious length to play tackle, but probably best at guard. More offensive line reinforcement for the Giants. Sometimes his feet stop moving in pass protection, and he has to improve his anchor.”

The concerns

North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

North Carolina’s offensive line, while hampered by injuries, came under scrutiny last season for struggling to protect Howell. He was sacked 48 times by opposing defenses, the worst number in the ACC.

Ezeudu was presumed to be trending toward a significant season in 2021. He was a preseason all-conference choice and named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in college football, but those lofty expectations went unmet as the inconsistent Tar Heels finished 6-7.

Final thoughts

The 6-foot-4 Ezeudu had college eligibility remaining. He declared for the draft on Jan. 3, four days after South Carolina slammed North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

He weighed in at 308 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, down about 12 pounds from his playing weight last season. Whether a slimmer frame benefits his effectiveness remains to be seen in the coming months, as he goes through minicamps with the Giants and participates in the team’s offseason training program.

