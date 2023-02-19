Priyanka Chopra shares first Instagram photo of baby Malti’s full face

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on social media.

On Feb. 18, Chopra Jonas posted two adorable snaps on Instagram featuring her 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who she shares with her husband Nick Jonas.

In the first photo, the “Quantico” star posed for a selfie with Malti sitting in her lap. The picture also marked the first time the new mother shared her daughter’s full face on social media. In the second photo, Chopra Jonas, 40, posted a selfie from bed as she cradled Malti’s head while she lounged between both of her parents.

“Days like this,” she simply captioned the post.

Just over three years after the couple’s wedding in December 2018, Chopra Jonas and Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. Malti was born one trimester early and spent over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Chopra Jonas reflected on her daughter’s birth during her cover story with British Vogue for the magazine’s February 2023 issue.

“She was so small, smaller than my hand,” she said. “I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple have made an effort to conceal their daughter’s face on social media.

In rare glimpses shared to their respective social accounts, the first-time parents have shared adorable snaps of their daughter that have hidden her face, including a sweet photo from November 2022 that captured Chopra Jonas holding Malti in the air while Jonas lounged next to her on the floor, or shown their daughter in profile.

When Malti appeared on the cover of British Vogue with her mom, Chopra Jonas also kept her face concealed, posing with her daughter’s face turned toward her chest rather than the camera.

However in recent months, the parents have shared a select few moments featuring Malti’s face following her first birthday.

Chopra Jonas had her daughter sitting on her lap while her husband’s band, the Jonas Brothers, received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the photo, she wore a beige and white outfit and a white floral headband as she watched the ceremony with her mom. The special occasion marked the first time the couple shared their daughter’s face publicly.

On Valentine’s Day, Chopra Jonas gave another glimpse at her daughter’s face in the second slide of a carousel post on Instagram after sharing a selfie with her husband. In the snap which captured Malti’s profile, the star held her daughter as they fed the ducks together.

“My forever valentines,” she wrote in the caption. “happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com