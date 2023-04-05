Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins John Cena, Idris Elba Amazon Movie ‘Heads Of State’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Prior to the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business with Amazon Studios again, this time with the John Cena and Idris Elba movie, Heads of State. Cameras roll in May.

Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which we first told you about, is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run.

Producers are the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. EPs are Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi.

Chopra Jonas is a multi-faceted talent and the recipient of numerous awards as an actor and producer with more than sixty international and Hollywood films to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir Unfinished. She’ll be starring with Richard Madden in Prime Video’s Citadel, set to stream on April 28.

On the film side, she will next star in Sony’s Love Again and most recently starred in Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated feature The White Tiger, which she also executive produced. Chopra Jonas’s production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is currently under a first look film and television deal with Amazon Studios and has also partnered with ViacomCBS to create original content focused on diversity and inclusion for its entertainment and youth channels.

