Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share 1st photo of daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share the first photo of their daughter, who is finally home from the hospital. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s new daughter was “finally home” in time for Mother’s Day after a “rollercoaster” few months since her birth.

The couple revealed on Sunday that Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — the baby girl they welcomed via surrogate in January — is home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU.

Along with a photo of Priyanka holding the baby girl to her chest as Nick looked on, the new parents wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla [in San Diego] and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The actress, 39, added a message to “all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there: You make it look so easy. Thank you.” And to Nick, she wrote, “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

The Jonas Brother singer, 39, ended his message by taking “a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

It was revealed in January that couple, who married in 2018, had welcomed their first child together by surrogate. Last month, the baby’s name was revealed when TMZ obtained the child’s birth certificate.