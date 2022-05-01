Priscilla Presley Gives Austin Butler’s Elvis Her Seal of Approval: ‘Wow!!! Bravo to Him’

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley gave a stellar review of the new film “Elvis,” praising actor Austin Butler in his lead role as the King of Rock and Roll.

After a private screening, Presley applauded the storytelling and creativity of director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, “Elvis.” The Warner Bros. film stars Butler in the title role, with Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Presley wrote on Twitter. “Austin Butler, who player Elvis is outstanding. … Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part.”

Presley also praised Hanks in his role of Parker, especially for portraying the “two sides” of him: “What a character he was,” she continued.

Titled “Elvis,” the biographical film charts Elvis Presley’s life and career, specifically his relationship with his manager. Luhrmann co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. The ensemble cast also includes Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers.

Production on the film began in Australia in January 2020 but was shut down in March of that year when Hanks tested positive for COVID-19. Filming then resumed in September 2020.

“Elvis” is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. on June 24, 2022. Check out the first footage below.