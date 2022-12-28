Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie died by suicide: officials

The Princeton University student who was found dead on campus in October died by suicide, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The body of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found near the campus tennis courts on Oct. 20, six days after she was reported missing.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Coroner determined she died from of “‘bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity,’” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Bupropion and escitalopram — the generic labels for Wellbrutin and Lexapro, respectively — are generally used to treat depression.

Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine administered for allergic reactions.

Originally from Ethiopia, Ewunetie was a junior sociology major at the Ivy League school.

The high-achieving student last seen brushing her teeth in her dorm on Oct. 14. Her family in Ohio reported her missing two days later, when she missed an appointment for her US citizenship application.

“She is the gem of the house, their only daughter and the youngest,” her brother Universe Ewunetie told The US Sun of his sister.

In an email to the university community shortly after Ewunetie’s body was discovered, Princeton VP W. Rochelle Calhoun described her death as “an unthinkable tragedy.”

Ewunetie was a junior studying sociology.

“Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her,” Calhoun wrote.

“Princeton is a close-knit community, and we mourn Misrach together.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.